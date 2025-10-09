CATEGORIES
M4 MacBook Air Is $200 Off & More Post-Prime Day Apple Deals That Didn't Go

by Paul LillyThursday, October 09, 2025, 10:59 AM EDT
Apple MacBook Air on a black and gray gradient background.
A whole bunch of Apple products are still discounted a day after Amazon's two-day Prime Big Deal Days event concluded. We're not sure if Amazon or Apple (or both) didn't get the memo, but whatever the case, we're not telling them. Instead, we'll pass along some of the better bargains that are still on tap, in case you missed out on this week's buying bonanza.

One of them is the 13.6-inch MacBook Air (2025) that's on sale for $799 at Amazon (20% off). We've seen this laptop reduced to $799 quite a bit over the past several weeks, though it has been known to spike up by around $100, as was the case before the recent sale event.

This is the latest version of the 13.6-inch MacBook Air featuring Apple's custom M4 silicon. It's an efficient system-on-chip (SoC) with a 10-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core neural engine. And by efficient, we mean it contributes to a claimed battery life of up to 18 hours for all-day computing, and then some. And yes, it supports Apple Intelligence.

The $799 model is the baseline configuration with 16GB of unified system memory and 256GB of solid state drive (SSD) storage. We'd like to see more built-in storage since that's not a part that can be upgraded at home. If you want more, it costs $200 extra to step up to the 512GB config, which is on sale for $999 (17% off). A third option is a config with 24GB of RAM and 512GB SSD for $1,199 (14% off).

Those upgrade costs are bit a steep, though the MacBook Air is a great all-around laptop.

Closeup render of Apple's AirPods 4.

If you need a set of semi-affordably earbuds to go with your new MacBook (or by themself), then check out Apple's AirPods 4. They're on sale for $89 at Amazon (31% off). These are the latest non-Pro earbuds from Apple, and the discount brings them down to their lowest price ever.

Why so low? The main reason is that these do not have active noise cancellation (ANC), which is something that Apple's AirPods do very well on the models that support the feature. If you want ANC, you can buy a version of the AirPods 4 with ANC for $118.98 at Amazon (34% off).

Other than ANC and the modes that come with it, they're the same earbuds with most of the same features. Both are powered by Apple's H2 chip, both support personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, and both are rated for up to 5 hours of battery life, plus 30 additional hours by way of the included USB-C charging case.

As for additional differences tied to the ANC version, it supports Apple's new Live Translation feature, and the USB-C charging case works with the Apple Watch charger and Qi-certified chargers. The case also has a speaker for Apple's Find My feature.

Here are some more Apple device deals...
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
