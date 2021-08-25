Lucid Air Dream Edition EV To Offer 1,111 HP Or 500+ Miles Of Range: Pick One





Although the Tesla Model S recently welcomed the Porsche Taycan as a fresh-faced competitor, there are a couple of additional entries that will vie for $100,000+ EV supremacy. While those two players are aimed more at the sport end of the spectrum, the Mercedes-Benz EQS and the Lucid Air heavily emphasize luxury.

Today, Lucid provided an update on its range-topping version of the flagship EV. When the Air Dream Edition was announced nearly a year ago, Lucid said it would have 1,080 horsepower and an all-electric driving range of 517 miles. To put that in perspective, the Model S Plaid offers over 1,000 horsepower, while the Model S Long Range can only muster 405 miles per charge (per the EPA).





The company now says that Air Dream Editions can have either the 500+ mile range or over 1,000 horsepower, but not both. The Air Dream Edition Performance will provide 1,111 horsepower from dual electric motors and accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 2.5 seconds. The Air Dream Edition Range will have "just" 933 horsepower, hit 60 mph in 2.7 seconds, and travel over 500 miles per charge.

Lucid hasn't provided official EPA range numbers at the moment, but it did give us a taste of what to expect. "A pair of Dream Edition Range cars drove from Los Angeles to San Francisco at highway speeds via central California, and then back across the San Francisco Bay to Lucid's global headquarters, traveling 445 miles on a single charge," said Lucid in a press release. "Upon arrival, the cars displayed, respectively, 30 miles and 72 miles of charge remaining (for totals of 475 and 517 miles)."





The Lucid Air will offer premium material throughout the cabin, including your choice of Nappa leather or PurLuxe faux leather along with Alcantara, Wool Blend Textile, and even Eucalyptus and Walnut coverings for interior surfaces. In addition, there are multiples displays on the dashboard and center stack, and we can only hope that its build and materials quality will be a step above the hit-or-miss Model S.

While entry-level versions of the Lucid Air start at $72,500 before a $7,500 federal tax credit, the flagship Air Dream Edition Performance/Range will cost $169,000. Lucid says that it is still on track to bring customer deliveries by the end of 2021.