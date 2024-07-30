Logitech Floats Idea Of A Subscription-Based Forever Mouse With DLC
During an interview on the Decoder podcast, Logitech CEO Hanneke Faber envisions a future where the company sells a “forever mouse.” A mouse that a customer can keep for much longer than mice sold today, and perhaps one that can be improved through pay-as-you-go software updates that include AI. Floating this idea suggests that the clarion call for recurring revenue is strong, even at a company like Logitech.
Faber is more confident about this being the future of mice after visiting the company’s innovation center in Ireland. There, she says one of the team members showed her a concept of the “forever mouse” and described it as “a little heavier, it had great software and services that you’d constantly update, and it was beautiful.” The mouse is compared with a nice watch that isn’t just thrown away, such as a Rolex.
This concept wasn’t just pitched soley as an idea to bring in a steady revenue stream for Logitech, while also increasing its margins, either. Faber also says that having more expensive mice that are made to last longer with software updates can also be a win for the environment. It will dovetail with the company’s goal of doubling its business by 2031 while simultaneously reducing its carbon footprint.
It's difficult seeing many computer users buying into this monetization model. It would mean trying to convince these customers of changing the way they view their mice, from a utilitarian tool to a lifestyle item. There are definitely some users who enjoy splurging on higher-end PC accessories, but it’s still a small segment of the market. Subscription fatigue is also starting to set in, making this a tougher sell.
At the very least, Logitech has the infrastructure necessary to ensure users can keep their mice in working order after it partnered with iFixit. This is crucial because mice are comprised of many moving parts, that can often break down or wear out.
Time will tell if Logitech actually go through with this “forever mouse,” and if the market is ready for such a shift.