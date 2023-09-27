Logitech Playseat Challenge X For Racing Sims Brings A Unique Twist To Gaming Chairs





Logitech has released the Playseat Challenge X – Logitech G Edition . The design could be important for Logitech, as it brings pricing to new lows for a Logitech branded gaming cockpit , so beloved of sim racers. Logitech boasts of the Playseat Challenge X – Logitech G Edition’s price of $299 / €299, but this product isn’t all about price cutting. It could also be attractive due to its claimed adaptability, relatively lightweight build, and being foldable to reclaim floor space.





The new Playseat Challenge X – Logitech G Edition is built around a strong carbon steel frame and in total only weighs 11.6 kg (26 pounds). When gamers are ready to play, it has a fully adjustable seat for versatility and racing immersion. When it is not in use, gamers can easily fold it in half, with peripherals connected, so it doesn’t use up lots of room.



















Naturally, Logitech highlights that the Playseat Challenge X – Logitech G Edition is compatible with its own G series racing wheels, shifters and pedals. We don’t see why similar controllers from rival brands would be incompatible, but it would be worth checking if such details are important to you. We couldn’t find a data sheet to clear up this question at the time of writing.











