Logitech G522 Headset Touts Comfy Upgrades For All-Night Gaming Sessions

by Paul LillyThursday, May 22, 2025, 10:59 AM EDT
Logitech G522 headsets (white and black colorways) on a dark blue and black background that says "G522."
Logitech is expanding its lineup of gaming peripherals with the launch of the G522, a gaming headset that comes with the promise of extended comfort (and no paid DLC shenanigans). According to Logitech, the G522 builds upon the popular G733. While they may look similar, Logitech says the G522 "delivers a significant leap forward in comfort" to thwart fatigue when burning the midnight oil on those dungeon quests.

"G522 was made for gamers who bring passion and personality to everything they do," said Ujesh Desai, vice president and general manager of Logitech G. "Whether you’re climbing the ranks, streaming for your audience, or pulling all-night gaming sessions, the G522 ups your game with top-tier performance, features, and style."

Logitech says it redesigned the earcups with a wider shape. It also added another layer of memory foam to bolster the cushioning and to keep your ears cool, and then wrapped the earcups in a new fabric that Logitech says is softer and more durable (presumably compared to the G733).


"A reversible suspension band now rests flatter and more evenly across the head, with added ridges to increase breathability and upgraded materials for extended durability. To ensure all-day comfort for every gamer, our player fit tests included individuals who wear glasses or earrings, making the G522 a headset built for everyone," Logitech says.

The headset is built around Logitech's PRO-G drivers, which are 40mm in size. Logitech's product page is dripping with various performance claims, such as using synchronized, self-contained acoustic modules for better location accuracy without distortion, improved base from acoustic modules that are "completely isolated from other components," and better handling of sound layers that play at the same time (like music, sound effects, dialog, and voice chat, to name a few).

As for connectivity, the G522 supports Logitech's Lightspeed wireless tech (2.4GHz dongle), Bluetooth, and USB-C, giving it a bit of multi-platform versatility. Other features include dynamic RGB lighting, a removable mic (with an LED to indicate it's muted), and 'BLUE VO!CE' customization.

The Logitech G522 Lightspeed is available now in black and white colorways, priced at $159.99.
