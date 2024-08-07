Logitech Abandons Awful Forever Mouse Concept With Paid DLC Following Backlash
Nicole Kenyon, Logitech’s head of communications released a statement to try and quell the backlash that followed Faber’s interview. Kenyon says that “there are no plans for a subscription mouse.” Adding that “the mouse mentioned is not an actual or planned product but a peek into provocative internal thinking on future possibilities for more sustainable consumer electronics.”
While it’s probably true that the “forever mouse” is just a concept, that Faber mentioned it in the interview speaks volumes about the possibility of this product making it to market. Part of the job as CEO is deciding on the future of a company, which means if this concept caught the eye of Faber then there’s a good chance that it gets released at some point. Especially as the company wants to reduce its carbon footprint while generating more revenue.
This idea isn’t wholly terrible, though. Having an option available to buyers that’s made with high-quality parts, easily repairable, or possibly modular and designed to last a long time is worth exploring. The subscription part? Just chuck that out, or make it an extremely optional part that won’t make a customer feel like they’re being strong-armed into buying in.
For now, the “forever mouse” is probably on the back burner as Logitech just wants the heat to die down and assure everyone it's merely a concept. Although it won’t be surprising if the company attempts a product like this sooner rather than later.