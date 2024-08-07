CATEGORIES
home News

Logitech Abandons Awful Forever Mouse Concept With Paid DLC Following Backlash

by Alan VelascoWednesday, August 07, 2024, 10:13 AM EDT
logitech backtracks forever mouse hero
Logitech appears to be backtracking on the idea of a “forever mouse” that its CEO, Hanneke Faber, spoke about during an interview on the Decoder podcast. The idea is that the company could work toward releasing a mouse that is made to last much longer than mice currently available on the market, and would be continuously supported with software updates customers pay for. The reception to this vision was not good, with many scoffing at the thought of a subscription-based mouse.

Nicole Kenyon, Logitech’s head of communications released a statement to try and quell the backlash that followed Faber’s interview. Kenyon says that “there are no plans for a subscription mouse.” Adding that “the mouse mentioned is not an actual or planned product but a peek into provocative internal thinking on future possibilities for more sustainable consumer electronics.”

logitech backtracks forever mouse body

While it’s probably true that the “forever mouse” is just a concept, that Faber mentioned it in the interview speaks volumes about the possibility of this product making it to market. Part of the job as CEO is deciding on the future of a company, which means if this concept caught the eye of Faber then there’s a good chance that it gets released at some point. Especially as the company wants to reduce its carbon footprint while generating more revenue.

This idea isn’t wholly terrible, though. Having an option available to buyers that’s made with high-quality parts, easily repairable, or possibly modular and designed to last a long time is worth exploring. The subscription part? Just chuck that out, or make it an extremely optional part that won’t make a customer feel like they’re being strong-armed into buying in.

For now, the “forever mouse” is probably on the back burner as Logitech just wants the heat to die down and assure everyone it's merely a concept. Although it won’t be surprising if the company attempts a product like this sooner rather than later.
Tags:  Mice, Logitech, (NASDAQ:LOGI), controversy
TOP CONVERSATIONS
You Next Copilot PC Platform
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment