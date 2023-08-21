Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 Wireless Gaming Mouse Breaks Cover With Several Upgrades





Logitech is evidently preparing to launch a new high-performance gaming mouse for the higher echelons of competitive gamers and esports pros alike, dubbed the G Pro X Superlight 2. The mouse is the successor to the G Pro X Superlight that debuted in 2020 and will come with several noteworthy upgrades over its predecessor, including a new sensor and USB Type-C charging compatibility.





The new mouse (which Logitech hasn't officially announced) will reportedly launch in the next few weeks and will be priced at around 160 Euros depending on the country. We're not sure what it will cost in the US but we suspect the Superlight 2 will be about the same once taxes are taken into account. For reference the outgoing G Pro X Superlight launched at a price of $150, so a price of $150-$160 for the Superlight 2 is not that surprising.











Weight and battery life have also been improved with Logitech’s second iteration of the Superlight. Weight has been decreased by precisely 3 grams (from 63 grams to 60 grams), making the mouse even lighter than its predecessor, which is still one of the lightest gaming mice you can buy today. Battery life has gone up substantially from 70 hours on the outgoing model to 95 hours on the new Superlight 2, representing an impressive 36% improvement in runtime.











Again, the new G Pro X Superlight 2 is expected to arrive in two weeks at a similar price to the outgoing model. Color schemes will also be similar, with the Superlight 2 coming in black, white and magenta color schemes.









Images sourced from WinFuture