Here Are Big Limited Time AMD Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPU Deals Up 34% Off





Now is a great time to consider building a new gaming PC, or to overhaul an existing one. We're in the midst of the Amazon Gaming Week sales event, and with it comes a bevy of discounts on a wide assortment of hardware. Plus we finally have some more affordable modern-generation GPUs to choose from, courtesy of AMD and NVIDIA finally rolling out mid-tier options among their respective RDNA 2 and Ada Lovelace architectures.





Ryzen 7 7700X—it's available for $297 on Amazon. That's technically a 34 percent savings (versus MSRP). While it doesn't always sell for full price, the discount is still over $40 below where it's been hovering at for the past several weeks. If you're looking to build your foundation on top of a Zen 4, you're in luck. Several of AMD's latest-generation CPUs are on sale, including the—it's available for. That's technically a 34 percent savings (versus MSRP). While it doesn't always sell for full price, the discount is still over $40 below where it's been hovering at for the past several weeks.





The Ryzen 7 7700X is an 8-core/16-thread processor based on Zen 4. It features a 4.5GHz base clock, up to a 5.4GHz boost clock, 32MB of L3 cache, and a 105W TDP. Note that with this deal, you also get a download code for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and 90 days of Amazon Music.











$349.99 on eBay and $379 on Amazon. In both cases, the seller is ANT Online, a reputable online vendor. Note that if you purchase the CPU on Amazon, you also get a download code for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and 90 days of Amazon Music. If you're looking for something with a bit more punch, the Ryzen 9 7900X isand. In both cases, the seller is ANT Online, a reputable online vendor. Note that if you purchase the CPU on Amazon, you also get a download code for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and 90 days of Amazon Music.





You can check out our Ryzen 9 7900X review for full analysis and benchmarks, but the high-level overview is that this is a 12-core/24-thread chip with 4.7GHz base clock, up to a 5.6GHz boost clock, 64MB of L3 cache, and a 170W TDP. That's a lot of CPU muscle for the discounted asking price.









Ryzen 7 7700X with an ASUS TUF Gaming X670E-Plus WiFi motherboard for $593.99 at Amazon (10 percent off). It's a bit odd to pair a mid-range CPU with a high-end motherboard, but if you're building with future upgrades in mind, it makes sense. There are also some bundle deals available. This one pairs awith anmotherboard for(10 percent off). It's a bit odd to pair a mid-range CPU with a high-end motherboard, but if you're building with future upgrades in mind, it makes sense.





The ASUS TUF Gaming X670E-Plus WiFi boasts a 14+2 power stage design, with each stage rated to handle 70 amperes. Other features include support for up to 128GB of DDR5-6400+ memory, four M.2 slots and four SATA 6Gbps ports for storage, a 2.5Gb LAN port, and robust USB connectivity.





Here are some other CPU and platform deals (along with a couple of memory kits for good measure)...