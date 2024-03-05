Dive Into Bikini Bottom With Limited Edition SpongeBob SquarePants Xbox Series X Bundle





Microsoft is teaming up with Best Buy (and also Paramount Game Studios and GameMill) to offer SpongeBob SquarePants fans the ultimate game console—a delightfully themed Xbox Series X and colorful wireless controller. Officially called the Xbox Series X - Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Special Edition Bundle, the rectangular shape of Microsoft's flagship game console is the near-perfect canvas for everyone's favorite cartoon sponge.





There will be a limited supply of the special edition console, though it's not clear exactly how many units will be offered. Given the immense popularity of SpongeBob SquarePants, however, we'd be surprised if Best Buy didn't sell out of available units in very short order. Best Buy is apparently anticipating this scenario as well; it's making the console available as part of an upcoming Drop.









Thursday, March 7, 2024. It will only be available in the United States, and only through Best Buy's mobile app. Furthermore, there's some confusion over the drop time. 8:00am PST (11:00am EST), while 10:00am (no mention of PST or EST).

Interested buyers will have their shot at securing a unit starting this. It will only be available in the United States, and only through Best Buy's mobile app. Furthermore, there's some confusion over the drop time. Microsoft's announcement on its Xbox Wire site says the listing will go live at, while Best Buy's announcement on its corporate portal says it will unlock at





"Make sure you set a notification and act fast—once the drop goes live, it will only be obtainable while inventory remains," Best Buy advises.





Our advice is to be ready at a least a few minutes before the earlier stated time, to play it safe. Based on past experiences with high-demand products, we wouldn't be surprised if the flurry of early activity leads to checkout issues. For your best shot at securing one of the limited edition consoles, be sure you're signed in and have your shipment and billing details already saved to your profile.













Here are Best Buy's official tips...