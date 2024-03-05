Dive Into Bikini Bottom With Limited Edition SpongeBob SquarePants Xbox Series X Bundle
Microsoft is teaming up with Best Buy (and also Paramount Game Studios and GameMill) to offer SpongeBob SquarePants fans the ultimate game console—a delightfully themed Xbox Series X and colorful wireless controller. Officially called the Xbox Series X - Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Special Edition Bundle, the rectangular shape of Microsoft's flagship game console is the near-perfect canvas for everyone's favorite cartoon sponge.
There will be a limited supply of the special edition console, though it's not clear exactly how many units will be offered. Given the immense popularity of SpongeBob SquarePants, however, we'd be surprised if Best Buy didn't sell out of available units in very short order. Best Buy is apparently anticipating this scenario as well; it's making the console available as part of an upcoming Drop.
Interested buyers will have their shot at securing a unit starting this Thursday, March 7, 2024. It will only be available in the United States, and only through Best Buy's mobile app. Furthermore, there's some confusion over the drop time. Microsoft's announcement on its Xbox Wire site says the listing will go live at 8:00am PST (11:00am EST), while Best Buy's announcement on its corporate portal says it will unlock at 10:00am (no mention of PST or EST).
"Make sure you set a notification and act fast—once the drop goes live, it will only be obtainable while inventory remains," Best Buy advises.
Our advice is to be ready at a least a few minutes before the earlier stated time, to play it safe. Based on past experiences with high-demand products, we wouldn't be surprised if the flurry of early activity leads to checkout issues. For your best shot at securing one of the limited edition consoles, be sure you're signed in and have your shipment and billing details already saved to your profile.
Here are Best Buy's official tips...
- Download the free Best Buy Mobile App on any smart device (available on iOS and Android). If you already have the app, make sure you’ve completed the latest update.
- Look for the Drops arrow on the navigation bar on the bottom of the app home screen. You’ll be able to find the bundle under the “Upcoming Drops” tab.
- Opt-in to alerts on the app for the special edition SpongeBob console, and we’ll send you a push notification shortly before the Drops goes live.
The other caveat is the price—Best Buy is charging $699 for the themed console bundle. That's a $250 markup over the sale price of the standard Xbox Series X, which you can find for $449.99 at Amazon and Best Buy. Of course, you're also getting a digital download of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 with the bundle, but that game is on sale individually (and in physical form) for $39.99 at Best Buy.
You can find SpongeBob SquarePants skins for the Xbox Series X and its wireless controller for around $15 to $50, depending on where you look. They're not exactly the same and it comes with the hassle of installing them, but it's a far cheaper route.
For those who want the painted console, however, set yourself a reminder for this Thursday, and good luck!