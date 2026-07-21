Limited-Edition Breitling Watch Line Honors 007's Aston Martin DB5





Breitling and Aston Martin have teamed up to release the Top Time B01 Chronograph 41, a trio of limited-edition timepieces honoring the iconic 1963 Aston Martin DB5 made famous by Sean Connery’s James Bond in Thunderball.





The new releases reimagine Breitling’s squircle-shaped Top Time chronograph, stepping up from the last year's 38mm iterations to 41mm diameter with a 47.9mm lug-to-lug span and a 13. mm thickness. One of the most explicit visual homage to the DB5 has got to be the wood-inlay rehaut framing the dial, which mimics the car's wooden steering wheel and interior dashboard accents. Running the show sits Breitling’s Caliber 01 (B01), an automatic COSC-certified column-wheel chronograph with a vertical clutch and a robust 70-hour power reserve, visible through a sapphire caseback.





Leading the lineup is a stainless steel variant that captures the mid-century spirit of the original reference Connery wore onscreen. It pairs a silver sunray-brushed dial with contrasting black sub-dials, silver-toned indexes, and a rhodium-plated movement rotor. Capped at 1,002 units globally, this steel model serves as the entry point to the capsule at $11,400.

For those looking for a more subtle blend of precious metals, the second model frames a rich black lacquered dial with a solid platinum fixed bezel atop a stainless steel case. This mid-tier execution also introduces a solid gold winding rotor visible through the caseback and is strictly limited to 315 pieces worldwide, each carrying an $18,600 price tag.



