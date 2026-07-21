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Limited-Edition Breitling Watch Line Honors 007's Aston Martin DB5

by Aaron LeongTuesday, July 21, 2026, 10:17 AM EDT
hero db5 hand
Breitling and Aston Martin have teamed up to release the Top Time B01 Chronograph 41, a trio of limited-edition timepieces honoring the iconic 1963 Aston Martin DB5 made famous by Sean Connery’s James Bond in Thunderball.

db5 trio

The new releases reimagine Breitling’s squircle-shaped Top Time chronograph, stepping up from the last year's 38mm iterations to 41mm diameter with a 47.9mm lug-to-lug span and a 13. mm thickness. One of the most explicit visual homage to the DB5 has got to be the wood-inlay rehaut framing the dial, which mimics the car's wooden steering wheel and interior dashboard accents. Running the show sits Breitling’s Caliber 01 (B01), an automatic COSC-certified column-wheel chronograph with a vertical clutch and a robust 70-hour power reserve, visible through a sapphire caseback.

db5 pretend bond

Leading the lineup is a stainless steel variant that captures the mid-century spirit of the original reference Connery wore onscreen. It pairs a silver sunray-brushed dial with contrasting black sub-dials, silver-toned indexes, and a rhodium-plated movement rotor. Capped at 1,002 units globally, this steel model serves as the entry point to the capsule at $11,400.

For those looking for a more subtle blend of precious metals, the second model frames a rich black lacquered dial with a solid platinum fixed bezel atop a stainless steel case. This mid-tier execution also introduces a solid gold winding rotor visible through the caseback and is strictly limited to 315 pieces worldwide, each carrying an $18,600 price tag.

db5 wheel

At the top of the chain sits the ultra-exclusive flagship encased entirely in 18-karat red gold. Marking a historical first for Breitling, the dial is cut from deep, polished natural black onyx stone, accented with red gold sub-dial rings, gold indexes, and a solid gold winding rotor. Limited to just 250 pieces, the red gold edition commands a substantial price lift over its siblings at $41,500.

All three models feature mushroom chronograph pushers, 100 meters of water resistance (despite non-screw-down crown and pushers, thanks to dual crown gaskets), and come fitted on a perforated brown calfskin strap with a matching folding clasp buckle. The collection is available now through Breitling boutiques and authorized retailers.
Tags:  James-Bond, aston martin, watches, breitling
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Aaron Leong

Tech enthusiast, YouTuber, engineer, rock climber, family guy. 'Nuff said.
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