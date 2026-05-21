MIT LiDAR Breakthrough: Everyday Sensors Now See around Corners

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Real-time tracking of a hidden object



With consumer LiDAR quietly becoming more common in phones, tablets, robots, and cars (where it already mostly helps with mapping, depth sensing, and navigation ), this latest research suggests those same sensors can achieve non-line-of-sight imaging without bulky, specialized equipment. With the right motion and software, they can infer what is partially or fully hidden, which could improve robotics, assistive devices, inspection systems, and search-and-rescue tools.





Imagine having AR/VR headsets track your arms and legs when they're out of view, imaging systems that assist rescue teams search through obstructed spaces, or robots that can infer people or objects as they navigate cluttered spaces—the new possibilities and consumer experiences are almost endless.





The reconstruction of the hidden object is still low-res, but it's a start



Of course, there's still a gap between a lab demo and final end product. Hidden-scene imaging remains limited by low signal, sparse resolution, and the messy physics of light bouncing through real environments, and the technique will need careful testing across more scenes, materials, and motion patterns. Even so, the line between ordinary depth sensing and true around-the-corner vision is getting narrower. It also raises a new question about what counts as a “depth sensor,” at least in this case.





Image credits: MIT Media Lab