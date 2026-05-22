Lian Li Unveils HydroShift II 360 AIO with a Motorized 2K OLED Display





Motorized standing desks like Herman Miller's new Coyl and Lian Li's DK-07 Wood are commonplace these days, but an all-in-one liquid cooler with a motorized display? Not much, though also not completely unaccounted for—meet Lian Li's new HydroShift II OLED Curved series. Offered in black and white trim, Lian Li's newest AIOs boast a 6.67-inch display with motorized controls.





Described as a motorized dual-axis screen, the novelty here is being able to make adjustments to the vertical lift and also up to a 45-degreen angle to "optimize the effect of 3D content" without having to remove your system's side panels. And if that's not enough of a gee-whiz factor, it also features a magnetic hot-swappable display module design with a pogo pin connector "for safer installation." The other benefit is being able to attack or remove the display without having to power down your PC.













"The display supports full-screen, split-view, triple-split, secondary-screen, and off-mode clock layouts, while a magnetic hot-swappable module with pogo-pin connector simplifies installation and reduces handling risk during assembly," Lian LI explains.





Other display specs include a 2288x1048 resolution and up to 500 nits of brightness.





That's all well and good, but what about the actual cooler? It consists of a "slim" 24mm-thick 360mm radiator and integrated pump that can up to 2,400 RPM, or up to 2,800 RPM if enabling turbo mode for demanding workloads.





Lian Li is offering it in three configurations: standalone (fanless) to pair with your own fans, with three UNI FAN TL FLEX fans designed for for a balanced combination of airflow and acoustics, and with UNI FAN P28 V2 fans designed for high airflow and static pressure.





RGB lighting is part of the package too, because why not, and Lian Li is also highlighting a tubeless look that routes the tubes along the side of the radiator, as well as concealing the wiring for an overall cleaner look.













Here's how pricing shakes out...