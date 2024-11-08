Lian Li's DK07 Motorized Desk Case Can Fit Two Complete Gaming PCs
A desk chassis is exactly what it sounds like: a desk that integrates a full PC case. Or, in the 'case' of the new DK07, two full PC cases, with enough room to mount two complete E-ATX systems in a single desk, complete with tempered glass top panel so that you can appreciate your handiwork. Best of all, the whole thing is motorized, so you can use it standing or sitting, as you like.
In every possible way, this thing is a high-end PC chassis. You get everything you expect—support for up to twelve fans or multiple multi-fan radiators, integrated cable management features and support for GPUs as long as 383mm as well as the option of mounting graphics cards either horizontally or vertically. CPU coolers can be up to 180mm tall, which gives you room for even a massive NH-D15 G2.
But the Lian Li DK07 is also a quality motorized desk in every way. You get a large underbelly cable tray and two drawers with integrated organizers. It supports heights between 676mm (26 5⁄8") and 1162mm (45 3⁄4"), so it should work as either a sitting or standing desk for basically anyone, and since it's motorized, it'll work as both for a lot of people. It integrates a wireless charging pad in the far right corner, and there's also a pop-up mechanism that conceals both USB Type-A and Type-C ports just for charging.
But as a PC case, you also want front I/O, and those are available too, of course. Besides the usual 3.5mm audio and microphone jacks, there are also a pair of USB Type-A (5Gbps) and USB Type-C (20Gbps) ports—and that's a pair each per-system; each of the two possible machines can have its own front I/O setup.
You might be wondering why you'd want to have two systems in one chassis this way. There are lots of reasons, but likely the most common case is that of professional game streamers who use one PC to play the game and a second PC to handle capture and streaming duties. If you don't need two PCs, you can also configure the DK07 for a single machine with up to sixteen disks, not counting whatever storage you mount to your motherboard.
As you could probably guess, there is a downside here, and that downside is the price. In the US, the DK07 will initially be a Newegg exclusive, and it starts at $1,399.99. That's pretty expensive, but when you consider that it's essentially two high-end PC cases and a motorized aluminum-and-glass desk with all of the premium features, it's really not outrageous. Newegg says that the DK07 will become available on the 18th, but you can go ahead and pre-order one right now if you're all about it.