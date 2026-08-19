LG’s FLiPP Tech Could Finally Solve OLED Burn-In And Dim Screens

LG Display FLiPP both at the IMID show in Busan - Image: LG Display

What FLiPP does is replaces said masks with precision photolithography via ultraviolet light etching to sequentially deposit and lock RGB subpixels into exact positions. By removing the dead space previously required to hold metal masks in place, FLiPP expands the display's aperture ratio (i.e. the area actively emitting light) by approximately 55%. Under testing conditions against FMM panels, FLiPP displays achieve a 1.6x boost in peak brightness, a 2.4x extension in operational lifespan, and 13% lower power consumption. Because light escapes more efficiently across a broader subpixel area, the display generates less heat during operation, substantially mitigating long-term image retention and burn-in risks





The FLiPP exhibition up close - Image:: LG Display



More so, this mask-less flexibility removes historical size limits, too. LG states that FLiPP can theoretically produce seamless displays ranging from tiny 1-inch virtual reality and wearable screens up to 100-inch television panels without requiring unique physical mask tooling.





So far, LG Display has secured global trademark filings for the technology and officially presented its working prototypes at the International Meeting on Information Display (IMID) in Busan. The company hopes to commercialize FLiPP commercially starting with medium-sized IT displays, including tablets and desktop monitors, before expanding into wearables and ultra-large premium televisions