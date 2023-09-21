Intel's LGA 1851 Socket For 15th Gen Arrow Lake CPUs Detailed In 3D Schematics





Igor’s Lab has provided some updates on Arrow Lake-S and its associated LGA 1851 socket, including 3D schematics of the CPU loading mechanism (bracket) and the chipset itself. Igor also unveiled a couple of updates on the chipset models we can expect with LGA Socket 1851, including the supposed cancellation of the “H870” mid-range chipset.

Igor’s new 3D renders — while cool looking — don’t reveal anything that we haven’t seen already from leaked spec sheets. The first 3D image shows off the LGA 1851 socket with the CPU cover and IHS bracket in place, plus the rear backplate connecting the bracket to the PCB. The second 3D image shows off one of the new chipset models LGA 1851 will be launching with (presumably it is Z890), including the front area where the chipset die is located and the ball grid array at the rear where the chipset is connected to the motherboard. Again, these renders don’t disclose anything specific, especially since LGA 1851 and 1700 share the exact same 37.5mm x 45mm form factor, but they are cool to look at.





3D Render of LGA 1851 Socket From Igor's Lab

