LG's Limited Edition OLED Monitor Is The Ultimate Display For League Of Legends Gamers
LG has launched an attractive new gaming monitor which should offer broad appeal thanks to its enviable specs. However, the new UltraGear OLED League of Legends edition (LG 27GR95QL) gaming monitor is set to be particularly coveted by players of the eponymous online battle arena title from Riot Games.
Several nice design touches make this LG OLED gaming monitor a definite qualifier for a LoL player’s shortlist. Firstly, even before powering it on, users will be able to appreciate the UltraGear monitor’s case design, mixing Hextech-inspired metal chassis relief work.
Once powered up, you will see a multitude of design motifs lit up and highlighted by flourishes of RGB illumination on the monitor and stand. The LoL-candy doesn’t stop there, though. LG has implemented an exclusive On-Screen Display (OSD) control theme. LG has implemented a UI design which pays homage to the in-game graphics and UI, but provides essential imaging stats and adjustments, as well as game mode switching, RGB LED adjustment, and more.
So, apart from all the LoL frills, how does the LG 27GR95QL hold up? The answer is extremely well, due to an impressive sounding OLED panel, and supporting specs. The key specs and features delivered with the UltraGear OLED League of Legends edition are as follows:
- Design: League of Legends limited edition with Hextech-inspired design and lighting
- Display: 27-inch QHD OLED, HDR10, DCI-P3 98.5% color gamut
- Performance: 240Hz refresh rate, 0.03ms (GtG) response time, QHD OLED 240Hz from HDMI 2.1
- Gaming tech: AMD FreeSync Premium and NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible, Dynamic Action Sync, Black Stabilizer, Crosshair, FPS counter, and custom game modes
- Ergonomics: Matching styled stand with Tilt, Height, Swivel, and Pivot adjustments. Anti-Glare / Low Reflection screen