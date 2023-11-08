LG Unveils 45-Inch 200Hz Monitors For Big And Fast Gaming With A Preorder Bonus





LG is expanding its growing gaming monitor portfolio with a couple of large additions, including the UltraGear GR75DC and UltraGear GR65DC. Other than the model numbers and a $100 price difference, the distinguishing trait between these two curved behemoths is USB-C connectivity—the GR75DC boasts a USB-C port while the GR65DC sheds the connector for a cheaper price tag.





Otherwise, the specs are the same. Both are built around a 45-inch ultrawide VA (Vertical Alignment) panel with a 5120x1440 resolution, which works out to a 32:9 aspect ratio. LG points out that it's like having two 24-inch QHD monitors with 16:9 aspect ratios, but on a single and seamless display.





"Engineered for multi-tasking, the built in PBP (picture by picture) and PIP (picture in picture) features allow users to play console games while simultaneously streaming content on an ultrawide screen," LG states.





In addition to being big, they're also both curved (1500R) and fast with a 200Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. Image quality is purportedly a high point as well—LG says its new displays serve up 95% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space. Other notable specs include a 3,000:1 contrast ratio and 400 nits brightness (typical).



Interestingly, LG doesn't list the peak brightness on the spec sheet, but does mention that both displays are VESA DisplayHDR 600 certified. In order to meet that certification, displays have be able to achieve a peak brightness of at least 600 nits. Other requirements include real-time contrast ratios with local dimming, a visible increase in color gamut compared to DisplayHDR 400, and 10-bit image processing.















These are labeled as FreeSync Premium monitors too, As for connectivity, both have HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4 inputs, along with a 4-pole headphone out jack with DTS HP:X. And as mentioned, the GR75DC supports USB-C connectivity.



