LG TV Blowout Sale: $1300 Off OLED, 86" Beast For Only $709 And More Deals





Are you looking to buy a new big screen TV? Today is a good time to go shopping because Best Buy is hosting a blow out sale of sorts for several LG models, including big discounts on OLED TVs, surprising low prices on giant sized panels, and more. The caveat is that all of the bargains featured here are 'Deal of the Day' items, so you'll have to make a timely decision.





77-inch LG B5 Series OLED TV shown above, which is discounted to $1,699.99 at Best Buy (save $1,300 over MSRP) today. That's a monster discount and a great deal if you're looking to bring home a quality, big screen OLED TV at a reasonable price. One deal that stands out is theshown above, which is discounted totoday. That's a monster discount and a great deal if you're looking to bring home a quality, big screen OLED TV at a reasonable price.





Yes, the B5 series represents LG's entry-level OLED lineup. However, it's the latest model (2025) and, while not perfect, is an excellent TV. The folks at Rtings scored this TV an 8.1 out of 10 for mixed usage, and 8.5 for gaming, both of which are fantastic scores. You just want to be sure that you have a suitable room for this TV -- it's not great in a setting with lots of ambient lighting.





That said, it offers some nice amenities, such as four full-bandwidth HDMI 2.1 ports that each support 4K/120Hz gaming with low input lag and VRR. You also get Dolby Vision and HDR10 for HDR chores, (though no HDR10+).













86-inch LG UT75 Series LED TV that is on sale for $709.99 at Best Buy (save $90). That's not much of a discount, but scoring an 86-inch TV for barely over $700 feels like a steal. If you're not interested in OLED and just want a gargantuan TV for a pittance, then check out thisthat is on sale for. That's not much of a discount, but scoring an 86-inch TV for barely over $700 feels like a steal.





Here again, we're looking an entry-level model, which should be evident by the low sticker price. It's not going to compete in features or image quality with LG's more premium models, including is OLED and mini LED TVs, and instead the focus is sheer size.





This is a 4K resolution TV with a native 60Hz refresh rate. It supports HDR10 and HLG for HDR content, it leans on webOS for smart duties, and though it's not really built for gaming, it comes with GeForce NOW installed for cloud game streaming.





Here are a few more one-day deals on LG TVs...







