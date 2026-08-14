LG Teams With NVIDIA For AI Factory Transformation And GR00T Humanoid

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang and LG Global Chairman Kwang-mo Koo - Image: NVIDIA



LG has announced a major strategic collaboration with NVIDIA focused on industrial automation and advanced robotics. The partnership centers around two core initiatives: accelerating AI-driven factory transformation and developing next-generation bipedal robotics powered by NVIDIA's Isaac GR00T open reasoning humanoid foundation platform.





The two tech giants signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) at NVIDIA's headquarters. As part of the agreement, LG will validate LG CLOiD wheel-based robots at its washing machine manufacturing line in Tennessee, as well as build AI factory reference sites using NVIDIA's DSX and Vera Rubin hardware, and tap NVIDIA's DRIVE Hyperion tech to develop a next-gen AI-defined vehicle platform.

NVIDIA and LG are expanding their collaboration to accelerate the next wave of physical AI.



Building on years of work together, @JensenHuang and LG Group Chairman Kwang-mo Koo are advancing joint efforts across AI factories, robotics, and autonomous vehicles — combining LG’s… pic.twitter.com/8aPC2VfhSS — NVIDIA Newsroom (@nvidianewsroom) August 14, 2026

"The defining opportunity of physical AI is to give every machine the ability to understand the real world, reason and act safely alongside people—reshaping everyday life from the home and factory floor to the road," said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. "Building on years of collaboration, LG and NVIDIA are combining LG's leadership in product engineering and manufacturing with NVIDIA technology to accelerate the next era of robots, AI factories and autonomous vehicles."





In the robotics sector, LG is actively developing a next-generation bipedal humanoid robot built with NVIDIA Isaac GR00T , which serves as an open reasoning humanoid foundation model. The bipedal machine will rely on NVIDIA Jetson Thor for onboard computing, advanced reasoning, and control, while incorporating NVIDIA Halos for Robotics to maintain robust system safety.





It will also integrate "One LG" hardware capabilities across LG's various segments, utilizing actuators from LG Electronics, sensors from LG Innotek, and high-performance batteries from LG Energy Solution. If all goes to plan, LG will unveil its humanoid robot in the first quarter of 2027.





Before the anticipated debut, LG plans to deploy its wheel-based CLOiD robots directly onto the washing machine manufacturing line at the aforementioned Tennessee site.





Beyond robotics, LG is utilizing the NVIDIA DSX AI factory platform with plans to build an AI factory reference site powered by NVIDIA Vera Rubin hardwar e in the first half of 2027. This will pave the way for the construction of an 80-megawatt LG AI Factory in Cheonan, South Korea, slated for completion by the first half of 2028.









With a bipedal humanoid slated for early 2027 and massive infrastructure overhauls plotted through 2028, we won't have to wait long to see if this partnership actually changes how things are built on the factory floor.