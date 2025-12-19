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LG Responds To Backlash Over Unremovable Copilot Icon On Smart TVs

by Alan VelascoFriday, December 19, 2025, 02:19 PM EDT
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Earlier this week there was an uproar among LG TV owners over the inclusion of what most thought was a Microsoft Copilot app that couldn’t be removed, which was bundled with the latest WebOS platform update. WebOS is the operating system that runs on LG's current range of televisions. The company has responded to the backlash to clarify the situation, and promises to push out a new update so that users can delete the presence of Copilot if they wish to do so.

This all kicked off when an LG TV owner posted on the r/mildlyinfuriating subreddit about seeing a Copilot icon as part of the lineup of apps installed on the TV. They shared that “My LG TV’s new software update installed Microsoft Copilot, which cannot be deleted.” This led to a thread filled with replies from other users decrying the forced inclusion of the AI assistant.

lg copilot backlash response body

In a statement to The Verge, an LG spokesperson noted that what users are seeing isn’t an app that’s installed on their TVs, but a shortcut to a Copilot web app that launches the browser built into WebOS. Additionally, the company reiterated that things like accessing the microphone on LG's TBs can only happen with a user’s explicit consent.

Moreover, LG recognizes that even though it’s just a shortcut icon, not allowing users to get rid of it wasn’t the best move. It says that it “respects consumer choice and will take steps to allow users to delete the shortcut icon if they wish.” Although no timeline has been provided for when an update that allows the removal of the icon will make its way out to LG TV sets.

Hopefully, TV manufacturers assess this whole situation and better understand the importance of giving users control over their TVs by default, instead of having to deal with backlash and a ding to the brand.
Tags:  webOS, copilot, televisions, lg-electronics
AV

Alan Velasco

Opinions and content posted by HotHardware contributors are their own.
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