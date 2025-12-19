LG Responds To Backlash Over Unremovable Copilot Icon On Smart TVs
This all kicked off when an LG TV owner posted on the r/mildlyinfuriating subreddit about seeing a Copilot icon as part of the lineup of apps installed on the TV. They shared that “My LG TV’s new software update installed Microsoft Copilot, which cannot be deleted.” This led to a thread filled with replies from other users decrying the forced inclusion of the AI assistant.
In a statement to The Verge, an LG spokesperson noted that what users are seeing isn’t an app that’s installed on their TVs, but a shortcut to a Copilot web app that launches the browser built into WebOS. Additionally, the company reiterated that things like accessing the microphone on LG's TBs can only happen with a user’s explicit consent.
Moreover, LG recognizes that even though it’s just a shortcut icon, not allowing users to get rid of it wasn’t the best move. It says that it “respects consumer choice and will take steps to allow users to delete the shortcut icon if they wish.” Although no timeline has been provided for when an update that allows the removal of the icon will make its way out to LG TV sets.
Hopefully, TV manufacturers assess this whole situation and better understand the importance of giving users control over their TVs by default, instead of having to deal with backlash and a ding to the brand.