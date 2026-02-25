CATEGORIES
LG Opens Preorders For Its Massive 52‑Inch 5K2K 240Hz Gaming Display

by Paul LillyWednesday, February 25, 2026, 11:21 AM EDT
LG UltraGear Evo G9 monitor.
If you've been waiting for LG to release its bodacious 52-inch UltraGear Evo G9 gaming monitor, then we have good news to share. After being announced in December just ahead of CES, this monstrous display is now available to preorder, just make sure your desk is big enough to support it. If not, add a larger desk to your shopping list while you're at it.

There was a time when a 52-inch TV would be considered big. These days, a 52-incher is relative modest now that we have TV makers increasingly cheaper 75-inch, 85-inch, and even 100-inch class models into the consumer space. But in the realm of gaming monitors, 52-inch is ginormous.

LG 52-inch UltraGear Evo G9 display (top-down render).

The UltraGear Evo G9 (52G930B) is not just about the sheer size, though. It's a 5K2K display (5120x2160) with a 21:9 aspect ratio, giving users lots of on-screen real estate. It's built around a curved (1000R) VA panel with a fast 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms gray-to-gray (GtG) response time. 

"With a height comparable to a 42-inch 4K 16:9 screen, the ultra-wide 21:9 format delivers sweeping scale and ultra-high-definition detail," LG says.

LG 52-inch UltraGear Evo G9 display on a desk next to a gaming PC (angled render).

Other notable specifications include HDR support with VESA's DisplayHDR 600 certification, 95% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space, decent connectivity (2x HDMI 2.1, 1x DisplayPort 2.1, 1x 3.5mm audio out, and 1x USB 3.2 Type-C with 90W power deliver and DP Alt mode), and an adjustable stand (height, swivel, and tilt). It's also a AMD FreeSync Premium display.

While the physical size is big, so is the pricing. LG's 52-inch UltraGear Evo G9 is available to preorder for $1,999.99.

If that's too expensive, there are several 49-inch alternatives at a fraction of the cost, albeit with vary specs. Here are a few...
Another option that isn't quite as big but gets you into OLED territory is LG's 45-inch UltraGear 45GX950A-B (5120x2160, 165Hz). It's expensive too, though, with the asking price set at $1,486.99 at Amazon (26% off).
