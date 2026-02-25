LG Opens Preorders For Its Massive 52‑Inch 5K2K 240Hz Gaming Display





If you've been waiting for LG to release its bodacious 52-inch UltraGear Evo G9 gaming monitor, then we have good news to share. After being announced in December just ahead of CES, this monstrous display is now available to preorder, just make sure your desk is big enough to support it. If not, add a larger desk to your shopping list while you're at it.





There was a time when a 52-inch TV would be considered big. These days, a 52-incher is relative modest now that we have TV makers increasingly cheaper 75-inch, 85-inch, and even 100-inch class models into the consumer space. But in the realm of gaming monitors, 52-inch is ginormous.













The UltraGear Evo G9 (52G930B) is not just about the sheer size, though. It's a 5K2K display (5120x2160) with a 21:9 aspect ratio, giving users lots of on-screen real estate. It's built around a curved (1000R) VA panel with a fast 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms gray-to-gray (GtG) response time.





"With a height comparable to a 42-inch 4K 16:9 screen, the ultra-wide 21:9 format delivers sweeping scale and ultra-high-definition detail," LG says.













Other notable specifications include HDR support with VESA's DisplayHDR 600 certification, 95% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space, decent connectivity (2x HDMI 2.1, 1x DisplayPort 2.1, 1x 3.5mm audio out, and 1x USB 3.2 Type-C with 90W power deliver and DP Alt mode), and an adjustable stand (height, swivel, and tilt). It's also a AMD FreeSync Premium display.





LG's 52-inch UltraGear Evo G9 is available to preorder for $1,999.99. While the physical size is big, so is the pricing.is available to





