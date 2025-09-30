Forget The Refresh Race, LG Launches First 6K Thunderbolt 5 Monitor

Earlier today, LG introduced its latest and greatest high-res pro display will be available for pre-orders in the US starting October 10th. That's the LG UltraFine Evo 32U990A, a 32-inch 6K Nano IPS monitor with full support for Thunderbolt 5, DisplayPort 2.1, and HDMI 2.1. The LG UltraFine Evo 32U990A is targeted squarely at the professional market, but especially those using the latest generations of Mac and Windows PCs who are gunning for an IPS monitor with superb color accuracy. It's fully-certified for DisplayHDR 600 (with a 'typical' brightness of 450 nits), and boasts a 2000:1 contrast ratio, which is far better contrast than typical IPS displays. The monitor has already received awards in the form of the CES 2025 Innovation Award, as well as the Red Dot Design Award 2025.
That said, this monitor is definitely targeted specifically at a pro audience. Gamers and media consumers are likely better off with one of LG's OLED screens, if it's within their price range, and the cutting-edge for LG Gaming OLEDs has been seen as high as 720 Hz
. For pro customers, though, ultra high-res Nano IPS monitors like this one are likely to dominate the market for a longer period of time, due to concerns of both affordability and simple practicality for extended work with mostly-static image and video editing that wouldn't play nicely
with your typical OLED panel.
LG UltraFine Evo 6K 32U990A Specifications
- Panel Type: Nano IPS
- Resolution: 6144×3456 (16:9 6K)
- Screen Size and PPI: 32-inch, 224 PPI
- I/O: Thunderbolt 5 ×2, USB-C ×3, DisplayPort 2.1, HDMI 2.1
- Estimated Color Accuracy: >99.5% AdobeRGB, DCI-P3 98% Typical
- Contrast Ratio and HDR Support: 2000:1, VESA DisplayHDR 600 Certified
Besides the aforementioned features, the monitor also supports daisy-chaining 6K display outputs off of a single Thunderbolt 5
80 Gigabit cable thanks to 96 Watt USB-C Power Delivery. But LG does note that for this to work properly, you'll want to use the included Thunderbolt 5 cable and you'll need to have either native Thunderbolt 5 support or USB-C with DisplayPort 2.1 on your device.
LG lists the minimum requirements for this screen as Apple Silicon Macs on at least macOS Sequoia, or Windows 11 PCs with Intel 12th Gen CPUs or later. Fortunately, the included monitor stand seems to offer fairly flexible tilt, height, and pivoting adjustments, which should mean that most users won't need to get a separate VESA mount unless you're keen to clear desk space with a wall mount or desk-edge arm.
Overall, the The LG UltraFine Evo 32U990A seems compelling for its target audience, though it will cost a tear-jerking $1999 on its own. The rollout has already started for South Korea and Japan, and a global launch is expected in October, with an official October 10th pre-order date for US buyers. Interestingly, B&H Photo and Video is already offering US pre orders
ahead of the official October 10th date, with shipping expected to begin on October 20th.
Image Credit: LG