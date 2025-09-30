Forget The Refresh Race, LG Launches First 6K Thunderbolt 5 Monitor

LG UltraFine Evo 6K 32U990A Specifications

Panel Type : Nano IPS

: Nano IPS Resolution : 6144×3456 (16:9 6K)

: 6144×3456 (16:9 6K) Screen Size and PPI : 32-inch, 224 PPI

: 32-inch, 224 PPI I/O : Thunderbolt 5 ×2, USB-C ×3, DisplayPort 2.1, HDMI 2.1

: Thunderbolt 5 ×2, USB-C ×3, DisplayPort 2.1, HDMI 2.1 Estimated Color Accuracy : >99.5% AdobeRGB, DCI-P3 98% Typical

: >99.5% AdobeRGB, DCI-P3 98% Typical Contrast Ratio and HDR Support: 2000:1, VESA DisplayHDR 600 Certified

Besides the aforementioned features, the monitor also supports daisy-chaining 6K display outputs off of a single Thunderbolt 5 80 Gigabit cable thanks to 96 Watt USB-C Power Delivery. But LG does note that for this to work properly, you'll want to use the included Thunderbolt 5 cable and you'll need to have either native Thunderbolt 5 support or USB-C with DisplayPort 2.1 on your device.





LG lists the minimum requirements for this screen as Apple Silicon Macs on at least macOS Sequoia, or Windows 11 PCs with Intel 12th Gen CPUs or later. Fortunately, the included monitor stand seems to offer fairly flexible tilt, height, and pivoting adjustments, which should mean that most users won't need to get a separate VESA mount unless you're keen to clear desk space with a wall mount or desk-edge arm.