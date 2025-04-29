CATEGORIES
LG Handset Owners Have Two Months To Update Phones Before Servers Are Nuked

by Bruno FerreiraTuesday, April 29, 2025, 05:41 PM EDT
Closeup of the rear camera arrangement on an LG smartphone.

After making the decision to exit the smartphone market back in 2021, LG is preparing to sunset its Android update servers for good. This move comes as no surprise to those following the phone market, but it's no less disheartening, particularly to those still rocking an LG handset.

The kill switch will be pulled on June 30, 2025, roughly four years after the company's exit from the market. At the time, LG said it would still offer three years of software updates, a promise that was fulfilled to completion. Some handsets were reportedly receiving security updates until recently. So at least from that respect, we can't fault LG for the move.

"We would like to express our sincere gratitude to all customers who have always supported LG Electronics mobile phone products. We hereby announce the termination of LG Electronics' mobile software upgrade (FOTA), Update Center and LG Bridge services," LG announced back in April (via Google Translate).

Along with the the update servers, LG is also shutting down its LG Bridge software, a bit of kit that handles backups andyou guessed itfirmware updates.

Once LG turns off its servers, official software updates/upgrades will no longer be possible, as LG will not longer be providing them. Additionally, LG says it will delete its app-based update service.

"Personal data collected during the provision of services will be destroyed immediately after the service is terminated. However, when it is necessary to preserve personal information in accordance with the provisions of relevant laws and regulations and the company's internal policies, the personal information will be properly kept within the prescribed period in accordance with the provisions of relevant laws and regulations and the company's internal policies," LG explains.

Although this shutdown is likely to affect very few users, as most people who had LG phones have almost certainly migrated to another brand by now, it's still a reminder of the cut-throat nature of the phone business. It's also a somewhat crowded one with fierce competition by the likes of Apple, Google, Huawei, LG, Motorola, OnePlus Xiaomi, and others.

Even so, we'll miss LG from the marketplace—the company had some novel ideas and wasn't afraid to try being different. Press your on-screen F to pay respects.

