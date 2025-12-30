LG Takes On Samsung’s Frame For Art Fans With New Gallery TV





LG is showing off its new Gallery TV, a "lifestyle screen" that doubles as a showpiece for artwork similar to Samsung's The Frame and a spattering of other options. Announced ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) next week, LG says its Gallery TV will come in both 55-inch and 65-inch size options, both with mini LED backlighting and a specialized screen to reduce glare and mitigate reflections.





In addition to mini LED backlighting, LG says its new Gallery TV models feature an optimized 'Gallery Mode' to dial in colors and brightness to show off works of art.





"Central to this capability is a specialized screen that reduces glare and minimizes reflections for an art-like viewing experience. The TV also automatically adjusts picture quality to changing ambient light to maintain clarity throughout the day," LG says.





It will be interesting to see how these models compare in image quality and pricing to LG's G Series OLED models, which were previously labeled as the company's Gallery Series. LG isn't sharing full details yet, though it does appear that the new Gallery TVs are designed to sit flush on a wall and have thin bezels, similar to the G Series.





The Gallery TVs will also come preloaded with LG's Gallery+ app, giving owners access to a curated collection of more than 4,500 "pieces of content," with monthly refreshes to boot.





"Featuring a diverse spectrum ranging from fine art to cinematic scenes, game visuals and animations, the platform allows users to decorate their homes with visuals that match their specific tastes," LG says.





When LG announced its Gallery+ service last summer, the company revealed it had struck partnerships with renowned cultural institutions such as the National Gallery, London, for access to works of art such as Vincent van Gogh's A Wheatfield, with Cypresses and Georges Seurat's Bathers at Asnières.





"Meanwhile, fans of Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Shadows and Rainbow Six Siege can immerse themselves in the expansive landscapes and high-stakes tactical action of their favorite gaming worlds," LG said at the time.





Other features revealed ahead of CES include a 4K resolution powered by LG's Alpha 7 AI processor, and AI Sound Pro for virtual 9.1.2-channel audio.



