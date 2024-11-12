LG Develops First-Ever Stretchable Display With Amazing Elasticity And Micro LEDs
Companies have been pushing the boundaries of what screens can do in the last few years. From Motorola’s concept phone that twists like a pretzel to wear like a smartwatch, to Pepsi unveiling its own smart can featuring a built-in LED billboard, of sorts, the landscape of displays is becoming more flexible. Now, LG unveiled its stretchable display that it touts as being the ultimate free-form screen technology.
In a press release, LG remarked, “The new prototype features a 12-inch screen that stretches up to 18 inches, while simultaneously delivering a high resolution of 100ppi (pixels per inch) and full red, green, and blue (RGB) color.”
The tech company added that compared to the first stretchable display prototype, unveiled in 2022, the new panel’s maximum elongation rate has more than doubled from 20% to 50%. LG says this enables various display design possibilities, and raises the technology’s potential competitiveness once it finally hits the market.
By using a micro-LED light source of up to 40 micrometers, LG says the new prototype’s strengthened durability means it can be repeatedly stretched over 10,000 times. It also means it is capable of maintaining clear image quality even in extreme environments such as exposure to low or high temperatures and external shocks.
The company showed off several different applications for the stretchable display, such as an automotive panel that stretches out into a convex shape and can be operated by hand, as well as a wearable display attached to a firefighter’s uniform that provides crucial real-time information.