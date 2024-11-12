CATEGORIES
home News

LG Develops First-Ever Stretchable Display With Amazing Elasticity And Micro LEDs

by Tim SweezyTuesday, November 12, 2024, 10:39 AM EDT
hero lg stretchable display
LG is bending the rules of physics with its first-ever stretchable display that expands with impressive elasticity and micro-LEDs. The new display is capable of expanding up to 50%, the highest rate of elongation in the industry.

Companies have been pushing the boundaries of what screens can do in the last few years. From Motorola’s concept phone that twists like a pretzel to wear like a smartwatch, to Pepsi unveiling its own smart can featuring a built-in LED billboard, of sorts, the landscape of displays is becoming more flexible. Now, LG unveiled its stretchable display that it touts as being the ultimate free-form screen technology.

In a press release, LG remarked, “The new prototype features a 12-inch screen that stretches up to 18 inches, while simultaneously delivering a high resolution of 100ppi (pixels per inch) and full red, green, and blue (RGB) color.”

lg stretchable display image

The tech company added that compared to the first stretchable display prototype, unveiled in 2022, the new panel’s maximum elongation rate has more than doubled from 20% to 50%. LG says this enables various display design possibilities, and raises the technology’s potential competitiveness once it finally hits the market.

By using a micro-LED light source of up to 40 micrometers, LG says the new prototype’s strengthened durability means it can be repeatedly stretched over 10,000 times. It also means it is capable of maintaining clear image quality even in extreme environments such as exposure to low or high temperatures and external shocks.

The company showed off several different applications for the stretchable display, such as an automotive panel that stretches out into a convex shape and can be operated by hand, as well as a wearable display attached to a firefighter’s uniform that provides crucial real-time information.
Tags:  display, LG, micro-LED, stretchable display
TOP CONVERSATIONS
You Next Copilot PC Platform
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment