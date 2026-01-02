CATEGORIES
LG Lays Claim To World's Lightest 17" RTX Laptop With New Aerominum Design

by Paul LillyFriday, January 02, 2026, 09:50 AM EDT
LG is getting ready to launch an updated line of lightweight Gram laptops at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) next week, and the upcoming models will debut a new Aerominum material that promises to meld ultra-light construction with premium aesthetics and military-grade durability. This paves the the way for what LG claims is the world's lightest 17-inch RTX laptop, the Gram Pro 17.

"The LG gram's evolution as the ultra-portable laptop is accelerated by Aerominum, a composition developed by LG. This innovative material reduces the laptop's weight while reinforcing its structural strength...Aerominum's aeroplate structure and refined atelier brushing deliver a sleek metallic finish, elevating the design without adding bulk.," LG says.

It's also supposedly better at resisting scratches compared to the magnesium alloy found on existing LG Gram laptops. We'll have to see how it looks and holds up when we get a chance to go hands-on, either at CES or after the event.

As for the Gram Pro 17 (17Z90UR), LG says it was able to pack the performance of a 17-inch RTX laptop in a form factor that is comparable to a 16-inch model. That said, it sports a 17-inch LCD display with a 2560x1600 (WQXGA) resolution and a GeForce RTX 5050 GPU with 8GB of GDDR7 memory. The remaining specs reveal will have to wait for next week.

Also on tap is the 16-inch LG Gram Pro 16 (16Z90U) sporting a premium OLED display with a 2880x1800 (WQXGA+) resolution. Beyond the screen, LG is only saying that it will be powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra processors. That potentially paves the way for Panther Lake if Intel launches its next-generation CPU architecture at CES as it previously indicated it would (plus we've already seen some Panther Lake laptop leaks).

"The 2026 LG gram represents a new milestone in our decade-long pursuit of ultimate portability. With Aerominum, we have successfully solved the paradox of weight versus durability, creating a premium metallic look that is both incredibly light and exceptionally durable," said Lee Choong-hwoan, head of the Display Business at the LG Media Entertainment Solution Company. "By fusing this breakthrough material with our advanced dual AI and security solutions, our highly intelligent and extremely portable new laptops empower users to work, create and connect seamlessly wherever they are."

Stay tuned, as we'll have feet on the ground at CES.
Tags:  Laptops, LG, ces2016, gram pro 17, gram pro 16, aerominum
