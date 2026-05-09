LG 77-Inch B5 OLED TV Drops to $1,300 in Massive Best Buy One-Day Sale





LG's bodacious 77-inch B5 series OLED TV is back on sale for another limited time deal at Best Buy. This is the same model we highlighted two months ago when it saw a massive markdown to $1,399.99, and now it's going for even less, with Best Buy shaving another $100 off the asking price. The caveat is that this is the retailer's deal of the day, meaning you have to be fast to snag it as this price.

LG's 77-Inch B5 Series OLED Hits $1,299.99 at Best Buy

LG's 77-inch B5 Series OLED TV is marked down to $1,299.99 at Best Buy, which is listed as a $1,700 discount. In reality, the savings are not quite that steep—nobody is paying $2,999.99 for this TV, or nobody should be, anyway—but this is still within striking distance of this model's all-time low price. According to price tracking site BuyHatke, it Presumably for today only,is marked down to, which is listed as a $1,700 discount. In reality, the savings are not quite that steep—nobody is paying $2,999.99 for this TV, or nobody should be, anyway—but this is still within striking distance of this model's all-time low price. According to price tracking site BuyHatke, it briefly dipped to $1,199.99 last month.





Still, this is an excellent value for anyone looking to go big and go with OLED without paying a ginormous premium for privilege. While technically an entry-level model in LG's OLED family, the B5 Series is a clear upgrade over a lot of non-OLED models. Our friends at Rtings put this very model (same size too) through its paces and called it a "great TV for any usage," and said it is an "excellent" option for gaming.





LG has been gamer-friendly with most of its OLED models, and this one is no exception. It features a 4K resolution with a native 120Hz refresh rate, and serves up four full-bandwidth HDMI 2.1 ports with variable refresh rate support.





You also get HDR10 and Dolby Vision support, the latter of which is a standard that is frustratingly missing on Samsung models. That said, you don't get HDR10+ support here.





For the money and features, this is a killer value.

Go Big and Bright with a 100-Inch Hisense U8 Mini LED TV for an All-Time Low Price









Hisense's 100-inch U8 mini LED TV that's on sale for $2,797.96 at Amazon (30% off, save $1,202.03). If you're interested in going even bigger and brighter, and have the requisite budget, then check out this deal onthat's on sale for





The only ways to go bigger without totally obliterating the bank are to go with a projector or invest in a set of binoculars. A 100-inch TV is massive, and while the price is big here too, this one actually is an all-time low for this model.





This is also a brighter TV with mini LED backlighting. It supports both Dolby Vision and HDR10+, and for gamers, it too features VRR support and can hit up to 165Hz at 4K or 288Hz at 1080p.



