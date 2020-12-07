LG Set To Unveil Sliding Doors Using Futuristic Transparent OLED Displays





Advertisements are everywhere, such as along the highway, on the radio, or even on the very page you are looking at right now. However, it looks as though modern advertising may move a step closer towards Minority Report with a new development hailing from South Korea. LG Electronics has now signed a memorandum of understanding with ASSA ABLOY to develop transparent OLED automatic doors (TOADs?). You read that right; this is a door that doubles as a transparent display





Inside the display is LG’s WRGB technology, which has “self-lighting OLED pixels” for great colors, high brightness, and high contrast. Moreover, as mentioned, these are transparent displays, so you should be able to see what is on the other side at all times, making them suitable for doors. There will also be a “robust design featuring tempered glass,” for when people ultimately run into it as they would with other glass doors. The only added benefit (or downside, depending) is that people will start walking into ads around stores thinking they are doors now.