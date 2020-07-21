LG's 27-Inch UltraGear 4K Gaming Monitor Boasts A Blazing Fast 1ms Response Time

LG on Tuesday laid claim to offering the world's first IPS monitor to combine a 4K resolution with a 1-millesecond (ms) gray-to-gray (GtG) response time, to keep the action fast and smooth for gamers. The implication here is that you can have the speed benefits of a cheaper TN panel, on a monitor that uses a higher-quality IPS screen.





"Our latest gaming monitor delivers the unrivalled performance consumers have come to expect from LG UltraGear," said Jang Ik-hwan, senior vice president and head of the IT business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company. "UltraGear monitors will continue to push the boundaries of monitor technology, leveraging our advanced IPS 1ms GtG display technology to take gaming to even greater heights."





Of course, hands-on evaluations will be the ultimate judge of whether LG's new UltraGear 27GN950 lives up to the hype (and we have not had a chance to test his monitor ourselves, yet). In the meantime, let's take a look at the pertinent specifications...