LG's 27-Inch UltraGear 4K Gaming Monitor Boasts A Blazing Fast 1ms Response Time
LG on Tuesday laid claim to offering the world's first IPS monitor to combine a 4K resolution with a 1-millesecond (ms) gray-to-gray (GtG) response time, to keep the action fast and smooth for gamers. The implication here is that you can have the speed benefits of a cheaper TN panel, on a monitor that uses a higher-quality IPS screen.
"Our latest gaming monitor delivers the unrivalled performance consumers have come to expect from LG UltraGear," said Jang Ik-hwan, senior vice president and head of the IT business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company. "UltraGear monitors will continue to push the boundaries of monitor technology, leveraging our advanced IPS 1ms GtG display technology to take gaming to even greater heights."
Of course, hands-on evaluations will be the ultimate judge of whether LG's new UltraGear 27GN950 lives up to the hype (and we have not had a chance to test his monitor ourselves, yet). In the meantime, let's take a look at the pertinent specifications...
- Display Type: Nano IPS
- Screen Size: 27 inches
- Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)
- Brightness: 400 nits (typical)
- Color Gamut: DCI-P3 98 percent
- Color Bit: 1.07 billion
- Refresh Rate: 144Hz
- Response Time: 1ms GtG
- HDR: VESA DisplayHDR 600
- Adaptive Sync: FreeSync Premium Pro, NVIDIA G-Sync Compatible
On paper, there is a lot to like here. It is a decent size monitor for a gaming setup, with a high resolution, fast refresh rate, speedy response time, and desirable coverage of the DCI-P3 color space. It also passed NVIDIA's qualifications to be considered a G-Sync Compatible monitor, so it has that going for it as well.
LG lists the typical brightness at 400 nits. That's above average, and while there is no mention of the peak brightness, VESA's DisplayHDR 600 certification requires that a monitor bearing the badge must be capable of hitting at least 600 nits. That's not quite eye-searing, but should do a better job with HDR content than a DisplayHDR 400 display.
Connectivity options on this monitor include a pair of HDMI ports, a DisplayPort, a 3.5mm headphone output, and two downstream USB ports.
The UltraGear 27GN950 is not cheap—it's available now at B&H Photo for $769.99.