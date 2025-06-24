Lexus LFR Supercar Prototype With Quad Exhaust Spotted In Secret Test





Oh, be still my heart, Lexus's spiritual successor to the legendary LFA, the LFR, has been caught in the wild and it's looking to be a stormer (with long-term reliability to boot). The low-slung camouflaged car has so far been seen undergoing testing on public roads in sunny Southern California and the Nürburgring.



New spy images have revealed the sleek and wide silhouette of the Lexus LFR prototype (albeit camouflaged), hinting at aggressive lines and aerodynamics that could give a 911 New spy images have revealed the sleek and wide silhouette of the Lexus LFR prototype (albeit camouflaged), hinting at aggressive lines and aerodynamics that could give a 911 GTS buyers some pause. Observers have noted the presence of quad exhaust pipes, an indicator of the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 motor beneath the hood. Yellow warning stickers on some prototypes pretty much confirm how the powerplant will have an electrified hybrid powertrain (making a combined 900+ horses), although it'd be interesting if Lexus eventually offers a cheaper ICE version.











While it was initially believed that the LFR was intended as a direct replacement for the ultra-exclusive LFA, it's turning out that Lexus plans for the new car to be a more accessible offering. Industry speculation places its price point significantly lower than the LFA's staggering $375,000 tag, likely settling above $150,000. This strategic pricing could see the LFR directly challenging segment rivals such as the AMG GT 55 (starting at $139,000), While it was initially believed that the LFR was intended as a direct replacement for the ultra-exclusive LFA, it's turning out that Lexus plans for the new car to be a more accessible offering. Industry speculation places its price point significantly lower than the LFA's staggering $375,000 tag, likely settling above $150,000. This strategic pricing could see the LFR directly challenging segment rivals such as the AMG GT 55 (starting at $139,000), Porsche 911 GTS (starting at $170,000) and potentially even the GT 63 (starting at $180,000).





While a large rear wing has been conspicuously absent from certain spied prototypes, it's rumored that such an aerodynamic element might be reserved for a more track-focused variant or offered as an optional performance package.



Lexus also appears to have serious racing ambitions for the LFR. Toyota's Gazoo Racing division is actively developing a new GT3 car based on this platform with the intention of competing in the World Endurance Championship (WEC) in 2026. With the racer this close to ready, one can also postulate that the reveal of the production model is imminent.





Nonetheless, car enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting more details on this promising supercar. With a production debut anticipated for the 2027 model year, and a full reveal expected next year, the Lexus LFR is set to shake up the high-performance landscape.





Photo credits: jonnylieberman via Instagram