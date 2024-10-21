CATEGORIES
Porsche 911 GT3 And Its Touring Package Friend Look Too Sexy For The Road

by Aaron LeongMonday, October 21, 2024, 11:22 AM EDT
As far as automotive nameplates go, Porsche's 911 GT3 has a 25-year history of humbling the competition (be it road or track) and offering some of the best driving thrills available for the money. To celebrate 25 years of history, the 2025 911 GT3 will drop next summer with a much higher price and two variants, including the GT3 Touring Package.

For fans of the "Porker," they know the 2025 911 GT3 as the 992.2 model. The new car will get subtle updates, still rocking the 4.0-liter naturally aspirated flat six that puts out 502 horsepower, screaming all the way to 9,000 rpm, mated to either a six-speed manual (oh, yes) or seven-speed PDK dual-clutch automatic. Torque has been decreased to 331 lb-ft from the current 346 lb-ft; while the decrease might be odd, it might be related to meeting stricter emissions standards.

The "base" GT3 inherits a bunch of goodies from the hot-stuff GT3 RS, such as camshaft profile and front suspension tricks that improve attitude under braking and even downforce (thanks to teardrop-shaped trailing arms). Also new are throttle bodies, oil coolers, and heads that improve power delivery, heat management, and, let's say it again, emissions.

Tire sizes are different, as well: 255/35ZR20 for the front and 315/30ZR21 for the rear. Alternatively, Porsche has a more track-specific tire option if needed. The standard aluminum rims reduced unsprung weight by 3.3 lbs, but buyers can opt for magnesium wheels for 20 lbs of savings (with the Weissach package). Speaking of weight savings, the 992.2 even has a new 12 volt battery that is almost 10 lbs lighter than before.

As mentioned, there's the option to kit out the GT3 in the Weissach package, something previously exclusive to the RS. For extra cash, you'll get a bunch of lightweight carbon fiber replacements: roof, anti-roll bars, drop links, shear panel, end plates, and mirror caps.

If you fancy yourself a GT3 minus the look-at-me aggression, there's the more subtle GT3 Touring Package, which removes that rear wing, adds carbon fiber suspension bits, a body-color carbon fiber roof, said mag wheels, and the short shifter from the 911 S/T.

On the inside, there are new carbon fiber thrones with mod-cons like folding backrests and optional heating. Even the Touring Package car has the option to add rear seats—a first in any GT3. For added drama, push-button start is out and ignition switch is in.

You can order a 2025 911 GT3 at the end of the year and expect deliveries to happen in summer of 2025. Pricing has jumped exponentially, with a starting price at $225,000—almost $40,000 more than the base 2024 MY. 
