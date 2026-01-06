Lenovo Debuts Tiny Panther Lake-Powered Yoga Mini PC At CES 2026
Lenovo views the Yoga Mini i as an AI companion and have added functionality to reflect that. The device comes equipped with an accelerometer that resisters taps from a user as input for accessing smart features. Moreover, it has an ambient light at the bottom of its case that can communicate different information, such as notifications alerts.
In an effort to make the Yoga Mini i the ultimate AI sidekick, Lenovo notes this pint sized beastie can be equipped with up to an Intel Core Ultra X7 358H, 32GB of RAM clocked at 8533MT/s and 2GB of SSD storage. Lenovo says that these specs will allow it to “churn through complex workflows and handle multitasking with AI assisted ease.”
It’s not just the processor, memory and storage configurations that are impressive for this machine's size, as the Yoga Mini i is also loaded with a number of IO ports. This will provide users with ample choices when it comes to how they expand their setups with accessories. Located at the rear and side of the device are:
- 1HDMI 2.1
- 2 Thunderbolt 4.0 (supports 5V3A PD out)
- 1 USB-C 3.2 gen2 (full function/100W adaptor)
- 1 USB-C 3.2 gen2 (full function)
- 1 2.5GB LAN
- 1 USB A 3.2 Gen 2
- 1 Combo audio
Wireless connectivity is equally as good, with the Yoga mini i sporting Wi-Fi 7 alongside Bluetooth 6.0. Lenovo is leveraging the included Wi-Fi to deploy an interesting feature called Wi-Fi Sensing, which uses the wireless signals to detect if someone is in the room to automatically wake up.
Additionally, productivity focused users will appreciate the built in touch sensor, which enables the use of Smart Connect to easily share files with other devices. It can also be utilized as a fingerprint reader to lock down access to the computer. When the Yoga Mini i launches in June of 2026, with pricing starting at $699.99, it should be one of the more well-equipped options in the ultra-small form factor PC category.