CATEGORIES
home News

Lenovo Launches Puck-Shaped Intel 18A Panther Lake Mini PC With 32GB Of RAM

by Paul LillyWednesday, April 01, 2026, 09:14 AM EDT
Lenovo Yota Mini i Gen 11 mini PC on a desk.
Channeling its inner Tony Montana from Scarface, Lenovo has a message for potential Mac mini buyers who prefer to stay within the Windows ecosystem, and that message is 'Say hello to my little friend!'. Or more precisely, say hello to the Yoga Mini i Gen 11, a puck-shaped mini PC with sleek and compact design that looks like a circular M4 Mac mini.

There's nothing Mac about this newest addition to Lenovo's lineup, however, as the Yoga Mini i Gen 11 is kitted with a Core Ultra X7 385H or a tamer Core Ultra 5 325 processor, both based on Intel's Panther Lake architecture. Put another way, this is Intel's mighty 18A process packaged in a tiny PC that is small enough to fit into the palm of your hand. Why the circular design, though?

"Defined by a natural circular form, the Yoga Mini i creates a cleaner, more efficient form. Crafted with an aluminum enclosure and polished plating base, the design balances durability with refinement. At just 600g, it supports effortless mobility across home, office, or shared workspaces," Lenovo explains.

We're not really sure that answers the question, but from our vantage point, it's a welcome change from the crop of square-shaped mini PCs that have dominated landscape so far.

Beyond the physical design, the hardware and features are impressive. The Yoga Mini i is offered with 16GB of 32GB of LPDDR5X memory, along with 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB PCIe 4.0 solid state drive (SSD) storage options.

Renders of Lenovo's Yoga Mini i Gen 11 mini PC that show the ports.

Wireless connectivity consists of Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.0. Meanwhile, here's a breakdown of the physical I/O options...
Rear Ports
  • 1 x Thunderbolt 4.0 (support 5V3A PD-Out)
  • 1 x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 (with PD-In & DP)
  • 1 x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 (with DP)
  • 1 x LAN (RJ45)
  • 1 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2
  • 1 x HDMI 2.1 (TMDS)
Side Ports
  • 1 x Combo Audio
  • 1 x Thunderbolt 4.0 (support 5V3A PD-Out)
  • 1 x Power Button (support fingerprint, power LED)
Front render of Lenovo's Yoga Mini i Gen 11 mini PC on a blurry background.

It also features a 2W built-in speaker, dual microphones, a 100W power supply, and Windows 11 Pro or Home.

Of course, Lenovo is also leaning into the AI angle with this being a Copilot+ PC. Both the Core Ultra X7 385H (16C/16T, up to 4.8GHz, 18MB L3 cache) and Core Ultra 5 325 (8C/8T, up to 4.5GHz, 12MB L3 cache) feature an onboard NPU, with up to 50 TOPS for the former and up to 47 TOPS for the latter.

There is no mention of pricing just yet, just a product page on Lenovo's Australian website. According to the folks at Notebookcheck, who spotted the listing, Lenovo is selling the lower-end variant (Core Ultra 5 325, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) for CNY 5,499 in China, which works out to around $799 in US currency.
Tags:  Intel, Lenovo, Mini PC, (NASDAQ:INTC), panther lake, yoga ai mini i
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
TOP STORIES
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy Policy

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy Policy - Copyright Notice - Terms Of Use