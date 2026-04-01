Lenovo Launches Puck-Shaped Intel 18A Panther Lake Mini PC With 32GB Of RAM





Channeling its inner Tony Montana from Scarface, Lenovo has a message for potential Mac mini buyers who prefer to stay within the Windows ecosystem, and that message is 'Say hello to my little friend!'. Or more precisely, say hello to the Yoga Mini i Gen 11, a puck-shaped mini PC with sleek and compact design that looks like a circular M4 Mac mini





There's nothing Mac about this newest addition to Lenovo's lineup, however, as the Yoga Mini i Gen 11 is kitted with a Core Ultra X7 385H or a tamer Core Ultra 5 325 processor, both based on Intel's Panther Lake architecture . Put another way, this is Intel's mighty 18A process packaged in a tiny PC that is small enough to fit into the palm of your hand. Why the circular design, though?





"Defined by a natural circular form, the Yoga Mini i creates a cleaner, more efficient form. Crafted with an aluminum enclosure and polished plating base, the design balances durability with refinement. At just 600g, it supports effortless mobility across home, office, or shared workspaces," Lenovo explains.





We're not really sure that answers the question, but from our vantage point, it's a welcome change from the crop of square-shaped mini PCs that have dominated landscape so far.





Beyond the physical design, the hardware and features are impressive. The Yoga Mini i is offered with 16GB of 32GB of LPDDR5X memory, along with 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB PCIe 4.0 solid state drive (SSD) storage options.













Wireless connectivity consists of Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.0. Meanwhile, here's a breakdown of the physical I/O options...

Rear Ports

1 x Thunderbolt 4.0 (support 5V3A PD-Out)

1 x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 (with PD-In & DP)

1 x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 (with DP)

1 x LAN (RJ45)

1 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2

1 x HDMI 2.1 (TMDS)