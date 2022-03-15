Lenovo ThinkPad Lineup Flexes Alder Lake And Ryzen Pro 6000 In A Snappy Spring Refresh





Today, Lenovo's revealed the latest of its new mobile products: the refreshed ThinkPad X13 and X13 Yoga, as well as a spruced-up ThinkPad L series. Both lines of laptops are in their third generation and sport all of the upgrades you expect from Lenovo's current offerings, like FHD IR cameras with privacy shutters, Dolby Voice for improved VOIP audio, and of course, the latest internal hardware and platforms.





Lenovo ThinkPad L15 and X13 Yoga Gen 3



Battery options top out at 57 W-hr on the ThinkPad X13 Yoga and 54.7 W-Hr on the non-folding model. Lenovo says that the Yoga can last up to "13.6 hours", while the smaller battery on the ThinkPad X13 can last even longer, up to 15.5 hours. We'd suspect that the difference is probably due to the option of a power-sipping Ryzen 6000 processor on the non-Yoga model, but either way, the rated battery life (if legitimate) is fantastic.





Lenovo ThinkPad L15 and L13 Yoga Gen 3

