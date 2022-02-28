Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 And 3i Laptops Rock Ryzen 6000 Or Alder Lake, Arc Or RTX For Gamers





Today at Mobile World Congress 2022, Lenovo unveiled a revitalized lineup of laptops, tablets, and other mobile computers. We've already taken a look at the company's upgraded ThinkPads and ThinkBooks, but let's step over to the IdeaPad category and gawk at some accessible gaming hardware and some flexible ultra-portables.

Lenovo's "Idea" range has historically been its mid-range and value-oriented products. Indeed, Lenovo already has a high-spec gaming brand, Legion, yet you don't want to associate too many entry-level products with your prestige gaming brand. What to do? Launch your less-luxurious gaming hardware under your consumer brand, of course.





15" Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 in Onyx Grey











15" Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 in Glacier White







To go along with your brand-new gaming laptop, why not grab a gaming mouse? The Lenovo Legion M600s is a seriously fancy six-button gaming mouse equipped with PixArt's top-end PAW3370 optical sensor, enabling it to track at up 19,000 CPI with a 1-mm lift-off distance. It supports both wired and wireless operation using a 2.4 GHz dongle or, if you don't need maximum gaming performance, Bluetooth 5.0. It supports Qi wireless charging, too.











