Lenovo Upgrades ThinkPad And ThinkBook Lineup With Alder Lake, Ryzen Pro 6000 And RTX GPUs





Lenovo's bringing out the big fireworks this year to celebrate ThinkPad's 30th anniversary. At the 2022 Mobile World Congress, the company announced top-to-bottom refreshes of most of its laptop products, including ThinkPads, ThinkBooks, and IdeaPads. We'll have a gander at the IdeaPad models in a bit, but for now, let's check out the latest upgrades to Lenovo's Think- series models.

Graphics options on this potent portable start with the GeForce RTX 3050 Ti and top out at the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti with 16GB of GDDR6 memory. Your choice of graphics card powers your selection of 16-inch IPS displays all in 16:10 aspect ratio, including a 165 Hz 1920×1200 model, a 2560×1600 version, or either of a pair of HDR-capable 3840×2400 panels with or without touch capability.





Taken as a complete package, the ThinkPad X1 Extreme is aptly-named—an extremely high-performance laptop that makes no compromises, and should serve for just about any use case. It packs all this puissance into a package just ¾" thick and slightly over 4 pounds. Not bad for a laptop that packs real AAA-in-4K gaming prowess.





Lenovo ThinkPad T16



For those without the dosh (or desire) for such a machine, we move over to the meat-and-potatoes of Lenovo's ThinkPad lineup: the T-series. Lenovo says these are its most popular models, and it's not hard to see why. The T14 and slightly-slimmer T14s are getting refreshes, and the company is also introducing a bigger and badder T16 model. All can be had with your choice of Intel or AMD CPUs; just look for the little "i" at the end of the model number, which indicates an Intel-powered portable.





That gives us a total of six Thinkpad T models being refreshed or introduced (T14, T14i, T14s, T14si, T16, T16i), so we're not going to go over all of them in exhaustive detail. Overall, the ThinkPad T models are practical and pragmatic business laptops that come with your choice of low-power CPUs from 12th-gen Intel Core or AMD Ryzen 6000 PRO families . The Ryzen chips get LPDDR5-6400 memory to accelerate their integrated graphics, while Intel systems have the option of a discrete GeForce MX550 or RTX 2050.





Lenovo Thinkpad T14s



Lenovo's also revealing a couple of ThinkBook models that are getting spruced-up. The ultra-portable ThinkBook 13si is entering its 4th generation, gaining an update to Intel's 12th-gen CPU family and dual-channel LPDDR5 memory options up to 32GB. The CPU's integrated Iris Xe graphics will serve to drive the 13.3" display, which can be a Dolby Vision-certified IPS LCD in 1920×1200 or 2560×1600, with or without touch capability.





The name of the game with the ThinkBook 13si is "thinner and lighter," and this machine delivers on that promise to be sure. Barely over ½" thick when closed and coming in at under 3 pounds despite having an aluminum chassis, the ThinkBook 13si is small enough to come along anywhere. Despite its trim dimensions, it comes with a 56-WHr battery that Lenovo says will let it run for over 11 hours at a stretch.





Aside from the 360º hinge, of course, the stand-out feature for the ThinkBook 14s Yoga is definitely its support for dual M.2 SSDs. Lenovo will sell you the machine with a pair of 1TB drives, although we'd expect you can pack more than that in with aftermarket upgrades. Lenovo says the 60-WHr battery will run the machine for "up to 8.6 hours."



