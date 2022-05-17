Lenovo Unveils ThinkPad P16 Mobile Workstation Packing Alder Lake-HX And RTX Firepower





It never takes long for system builders and OEMs to launch new desktop and laptop designs when there is a fresh batch of CPUs at their disposal. So it goes with Intel recently introducing its Alder Lake-HX mobile processor lineup . We expect to see several laptop launches in the coming weeks and months, like Lenovo's newly unveiled ThinkPad P16, a power-packed mobile workstation.





Lenovo says its latest ThinkPad P16 family is "built for the ultimate professional user," including engineers and designers wanting to create sophisticated renderings, to developers working on compute-heavy virtual and mixed reality simulations.





"Our customers have spoken, and it’s clear that they want the best of both worlds—a mobile workstation with top-of-the line performance in a portable system that looks as good as it performs," said Rob Herman, Vice President, Workstation and Client AI Business Unit, Lenovo. "The elevated external appearance of the new ThinkPad P16 better aligns with the extreme power found inside for a complete package—delivering the technology and sophistication to tackle even the most compute-intensive workflows, whether at home, on the road or in the office."











That external appearance Herman references is an all-aluminum gray chassis with a red access splashed across the back. It's a relatively sleek machine measuring 14.3 by 10.5 by 1.2 inches, and weighing 6.5 pounds. It's not a featherweight laptop by any stretch, but this isn't a ultrabook-class machine for general purpose computing, it's a mobile workstation with desktop-class performance.





It starts with a 16-inch display offered with four panel options...

OLED: 3840x2400 (16:10), 400 nits brightness, Dolby Vision, X-Rite FCC

IPS: 3840x2400 (16:10), 600 nits brightness, Dolby Vision, X-Rite FCC

IPS: 2650x1600 (16:10), 400 nits, X-Rite FCC

IPS: 1920x1080 (16:10), 300 nits, X-Rite FCC

The cream of the crop is the OLED screen, though there are multiple IPS options for users who want more brightness or a lower resolution at a presumably cheaper price. All of the display options are in the 16:10 aspect ratio.



Intel's latest Alder Lake-HX processor sit underneath the hood, with Lenovo offering Core i5, i7, and i9 options. This means users can deck out the ThinkPad P16 with up to a 16-core/32-thread processor, and then pair it with up to 128GB of DDR5-4800 memory and up to 8TB of NVMe Gen4 storage. And for graphics muscle, users can select up to an NVIDIA RTX A5500 discrete GPU.

Wireless connectivity consists of Wi-Fi 6E + Bluetooth 5.2, as well as an optional 4G radio. And then for I/O, users are looking at a pair of USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, HDMI 2.1 output, a 3.5mm headphone/microphone jack, and a smart card reader.

The ThinkPad P16 will be available this month starting at $1,979. Lenovo ThinkPad C14 Chromebook Arrives For The Enterprise

Lenovo also unveiled the ThinkPad C14, a Chromebook in a traditional clamshell design for enterprise customers, with a 14-inch Full HD 1080p IPS display rocking narrow bezels and optional touchscreen support.





"The productivity boosting laptop delivers the reliability and durability expected from a ThinkPad with the cloud-based simplicity geared for a hybrid working world offered by Google Chrome OS. It comes in a distinguishing Abyss Blue design and offers more secure, connected, and collaborative features to empower businesses and front-line workers," Lenovo explains.





What that translates into is a up to an 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with vPro technology, up 16GB of RAM, up to 256GB of solid state storage, Wi-Fi 6E, and optional 4G LTE.





The ThinkPad C14 Chromebook will be available in June starting at $629.

