Lenovo Legion Go Handheld Game Console Leak Reveals Full Spec Sheet
PC making giant Lenovo looks set to dip its toe in the turbulent new handheld Windows gaming device market. It is sure to make a big impact when it arrives due to Lenovo’s market presence, resources and influence. However, we only had a rough sketch of the upcoming device’s capabilities until now. Today, an extensive Lenovo Legion Go spec sheet has apparently been shared online, so we probably have a much better grasp on this upcoming challenger.
The source says that it has had eyes on an “official document” which confirmed various rumors about the Legion Go. If these specs are correct, then the device is indeed quite impressive, but there will be a price to match.
Lenovo has decided to premiere a Windows gaming handheld with an expansive screen. The device apparently is built around an 8.8-inch IPS display, with QHD+ resolution (2560 x 1600 pixels). Additionally, the specs list says this 10-point touch display is capable of 144Hz refresh, and 500 nits max brightness, with 97% DCI-P3 gamut.
The device is Switch-like in that it sports detachable left/right flanking controllers. The Legion Go measures 299mm x 131mm x 41mm (11.8” x 5.15” x 1.61”) and weighs 854g (1.88lbs) when these are attached. The controllers offer a wide range of input options, spanning an array of buttons, hall-effect joysticks, analog triggers, as well as a trackpad. Haptics and a 6-axis gyro are also present.
Inside the device beats the heart of an AMD APU. This is another outing for the Ryzen Z1 Extreme, if the leak is correct. Remember this is an AMD Phoenix mobile chip with tuned CPU and GPU cores for handheld gaming performance.
Feeding the processor you have fast data transfers from the 256GB / 512GB / 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 2242 storage. Only one RAM config is mentioned: 16GB LPDDR5X-7500. The devices is claimed to be equipped with ports as follows: Top 3.5mm audio combo jack1 x USB Type-C (USB 4.0, DisplayPort 1.4, Power Delivery 3.0) 1 x microSD card reader, and Bottom 1x USB Type-C (USB 4.0, DisplayPort 1.4, Power Delivery 3.0). Of course, wireless connectivity is present too, with the Legion Go said to offer 2x2 Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2.
Batteries are important for portables, and here we have a 49.2Wh system battery, with the controllers packing 900mAh each. Users are expected to charge and power the system using a 65W USB-C adaptor.
Some other specs worth highlighting from the Windows Report exclusive are the provision of stereo speakers and a near-field microphone. Windows 11 Home comes pre-installed.
Probably the most interestingly differentiating spec from those above is the much bigger screen than we have become accustomed to with this class of devices. We could hope the battery life will also make this device stand out, but that isn’t likely to be the case.
Lenovo will be pitching the Legion Go at a pretty high ticket price for its apparent refinements. €799/$799 is quite a big ask, but let’s see about that at the launch event, touted for IFA 2023 in early September. The handheld is expected to have retail availability from October.
August 28, 2023