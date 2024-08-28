Lenovo Legion Go Gaming Handheld Gets A USB-C Dock And More Cool Accessories
If you've got one, or you've been considering a purchase thanks to recent discounts, then rejoice, as Lenovo has just dropped a whole pile of accessories for its portable PC. A Legion Go-Specific USB Type-C dock offers 1-Gigabit Ethernet, two USB 3.0 Type-A ports, and an HDMI 2.0 port join a USB-C charging pass-through as well as a second full-function USB Type-C port. This accessory also functions as a stand for the Legion Go, which is nice given that the majority of third-party docks will not hold up the heavy Lenovo handheld.
One of the complaints that we and many other outlets leveled at the Legion Go's controllers was that there was no way to combine them into a single pad. The Nintendo Switch comes with a Joy-Con Grip, which is just a little piece of plastic to join the Joy-Cons into a more conventional sort of gamepad with better grips.
Lenovo's just done one better with its new "Charging Connector". This is essentially an angled form of Nintendo's Joy-Con Grip, but it also includes its own USB Type-C port and battery inside. Lenovo says that this battery doubles the lifetime of the Legion Go's TrueStrike controllers. This is great, because the Legion Go's screen is large enough that it becomes practical to play it in fully detached mode, on the desk.
One thing about rubber analog stick tips is that they do wear out with usage. Thankfully, Lenovo is now offering replacement joysticks and joystick caps. The sticks themselves are the standard design, but you can customize the feel of your system's analog sticks to your desire using one of four different cap styles. The flat one is probably more for looks, but the other two could have utility in games that require precision.
Another criticism that we and others had of the Legion Go is that there was no carrying case for the system at launch. Well, now there is. Like the Legion Go itself, it's rather bulky, but it's a hard-shell case that includes dual zip pockets for USB cables, flash drives, earbuds, and whatever else. The power adapter and the FPS-mode controller puck both fit in specialized compartments, and there's even room for a keyboard.
At least, if your keyboard is very small, like the Lenovo Multi-Device Bluetooth Mini Keyboard. This is exactly what it sounds like: a keyboard that can switch between three different paired devices on the fly using hotkey combos. While Lenovo is announcing this keyboard alongside the Legion Go accessories, and it does look shaped to fit inside the Legion Go's carrying case, it is just a standard Bluetooth keyboard and Lenovo says that it can be used with Android and iOS devices as well as Windows.
Finally, while we're talking about things that aren't strictly related to the Legion Go, Lenovo's launching a pair of new gaming monitors. The company says that these are great display options for the Legion Go but we have to note that neither one comes with a USB Type-C input, which would make more sense for the handheld.
With that said, the Legion R27qc-30 and Legion R32qc-30 look pretty nice outwardly; they're 180-Hz curved gaming monitors with a claimed 0.5 ms response time in MPRT mode. Lenovo doesn't share much else in the way of specifications, but does say that the 27" model can display 90% of the DCI-P3 gamut while the 31.5" display has a bit narrower range. Still, both displays have two HDMI 2.1 ports and a single DP 1.4 jack as well as integrated speakers.
In its US PR, Lenovo says that all of these accessories will be available this year. The USB-C dock is already out and in fact marked down by $16, putting it at $47. The Charging Connector should be available in October for $50, the Joystick and Joystick Caps and the mini keyboard are both coming in November for $10 and $40 respectively, and then the Legion Go carrying case will arrive in December for $30. Lastly, the Legion gaming monitors are coming by the end of the year for $270 (27") and $320 (32").