CATEGORIES
home News

Lenovo's First 14" Legion Gaming Laptop Rocks OLED Display, RTX 40 GPU And AI

by Paul LillyThursday, August 03, 2023, 11:41 AM EDT
Lenovo Legion Slim 5 gaming laptop open and at an angle on a wood desk.
Lenovo has a new gaming laptop on the horizon with some features that are a first for its Legion line. Chief among them is form factor—the Legion Slim 5 (14", Gen 8) is the first-ever Legion gaming laptop to feature a 14-inch class (14.5-inch) display, with a redesigned keyboard to accommodate the compact size. It's also the first laptop in the Legion ecosystem to boast an OLED panel.

OLED technology is typically reserved for premium productivity laptops and a spattering of higher end gaming notebooks, usually with a premium price to match. Here, however, you're looking at a starting price of $1,439.99—fairly reasonable for a gaming laptop, though we don't yet know what the baseline specs entail to properly evaluate the value proposition.

Front and angled views of the Lenovo Legion Slim 5 (14", Gen 5) on a gray gradient background.

We do have some concrete specs on the OLED panel, though. Lenovo says it features a WQXGA+ (2880x1800) resolution with a 16:10 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, and 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space. It sounds like Lenovo might offer at least two different versions, as the datasheet it provided us mentions it being "up to VESA TrueBlack 400 certified," along with support Dolby Vision for HDR content.

As for the core hardware, this is an AMD-based system that will be offered with up to a Ryzen 9 7940HS processor (8C/16T, 4GHz to 5.2GHz, 16MB L3 cache), which is a mobile Zen 4 Phoenix CPU, and up to a GeForce RTX 4060 8GB GPU (105W, 2,370MHz boost clock) for graphics.

Lenovo Legion Slim 5 (14", Gen 8) open and laying flat on a gray gradient background.

It will also come outfitted with up to 64GB of LPDDR5X-6400 RAM and a 512GB or 1TB PCIe 4.0 solid state drive. A fully loaded config will undoubtedly push that starting price up by at least several hundred dollars, but we'll have to wait and see precisely how much.

Also notable is an AI infusion of sorts. The Legion Slim 5 (14" Gen 8) sports a dedicated LA1 AI chip that works in conjunction with Lenovo's AI Engine+ software to intelligently tune the laptop based on how you're using it. This can be geared towards increasing performance to achieve a higher FPS while gaming, or to maximize battery life from the 4-cell, 73.6WHr battery, to name a couple of examples. Lenovo says the algorithm "grows more intelligent over time as it adapts to user habits."

Angled rear view of the Lenovo Legion Slim 5 (14", Gen 8) on a gray gradient background.

There are a welcome array of ports and I/O features on this laptop despite its small size...
Left Side
  • 1x USB Type-C (USB 3.2 Gen2 + DisplayPort 1.4 + 140W power delivery)
  • 1x USB Type-C (USB 3.2 Gen2 + DisplayPort 1.4)
Right Side
  • 1x 4-in-1 SD card reader
  • 1x E-shutter button
  • 1x 3.5mm audio combo jack
Rear
  • 1x DC-in
  • 1x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A
  • 1x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A (always-on 5V2A)
  • 1x HDMI 2.1
Rounding out the list of amenities are Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1 (or higher) wireless connectivity, a pair of 2W speakers with Nahimic audio, a backlit TrueStrike keyboard with 1.5mm of key travel and swappable key caps, and Windows 11.

Lenovo says it will be shipping the Legion 5 Slim (14" Gen 8) this month, followed by retail availability in September 2023.
Tags:  Lenovo, Laptops, AI, legion slim 5
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2023 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment