Lenovo Legion C700 Cloud Gaming Handheld Gets A 120Hz Display And TMR Sticks





Lenovo is getting ready to release another gaming handheld, though unlike its existing lineup of Legion Go systems like the Legion Go S with SteamOS , the new Legion C700 is a device built in collaboration with Tencent to leverage its START cloud gaming service. Over on Weibo, Lenovo shared a few key specs, though certain core components are still a mystery.





According to the post, the Legion C700 sports a 7.82-inch IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate. There is no mention of the resolution, though as points of reference, the aforementioned Legion Go S features an 8-inch screen with a 1920x1200 (16:10 aspect ratio) display and 120Hz refresh rate, while the original Legion Go wields an 8.8-inch display with a 2560x1440 resolution and 144Hz refresh rate.





One of the infographics that Lenovo posted to Weibo also points to TMR joysticks with "zero drift" and "zero dead zones," as well as Hall effect triggers with linear action, customizable dual back buttons and two small shoulder buttons, and a large omnidirectional D-pad with a floating design and tactile response.













Neither of the two infographics detail the processor, memory configuration, or storage, nor do they reveal anything about the battery capacity or battery life claims. Instead, Lenovo is leaving those details for a broader unveiling in August.





As for the cloud gaming aspect, Tencent partnered with NVIDIA in 2019 to launch its START service.





"NVIDIA’s leadership in building the world’s most powerful GPUs paired with their experience in cloud solutions will empower us to scale our START platform to millions of gamers," Steven Ma, senior vice president at Tencent, said at the time. "Today marks a new opportunity for our companies to further push the frontiers of gaming."













Tencent charges 29 yuan (around $4.30 in U.S. currency) per month for its VIP tier and 59 yuan per month (~$8.70) for the Super VIP (SVIP) tier to its START cloud gaming service. It supports multiple platforms, including Windows, Mac, Android, and smart TVs.



