CATEGORIES
home News

Lenovo Legion C700 Cloud Gaming Handheld Gets A 120Hz Display And TMR Sticks

by Paul LillySaturday, July 18, 2026, 07:07 AM EDT
Lenovo Legion C700 cloud gaming handheld.
Lenovo is getting ready to release another gaming handheld, though unlike its existing lineup of Legion Go systems like the Legion Go S with SteamOS, the new Legion C700 is a device built in collaboration with Tencent to leverage its START cloud gaming service. Over on Weibo, Lenovo shared a few key specs, though certain core components are still a mystery.

According to the post, the Legion C700 sports a 7.82-inch IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate. There is no mention of the resolution, though as points of reference, the aforementioned Legion Go S features an 8-inch screen with a 1920x1200 (16:10 aspect ratio) display and 120Hz refresh rate, while the original Legion Go wields an 8.8-inch display with a 2560x1440 resolution and 144Hz refresh rate.

One of the infographics that Lenovo posted to Weibo also points to TMR joysticks with "zero drift" and "zero dead zones," as well as Hall effect triggers with linear action, customizable dual back buttons and two small shoulder buttons, and a large omnidirectional D-pad with a floating design and tactile response.

Angled renders of Lenovo's Legion C700 handheld in front of a wall of games.

Neither of the two infographics detail the processor, memory configuration, or storage, nor do they reveal anything about the battery capacity or battery life claims. Instead, Lenovo is leaving those details for a broader unveiling in August.

As for the cloud gaming aspect, Tencent partnered with NVIDIA in 2019 to launch its START service.

"NVIDIA’s leadership in building the world’s most powerful GPUs paired with their experience in cloud solutions will empower us to scale our START platform to millions of gamers,"  Steven Ma, senior vice president at Tencent, said at the time. "Today marks a new opportunity for our companies to further push the frontiers of gaming."

Front and back renders of Lenovo's Legion C700 handheld.

Tencent charges 29 yuan (around $4.30 in U.S. currency) per month for its VIP tier and 59 yuan per month (~$8.70) for the Super VIP (SVIP) tier to its START cloud gaming service. It supports multiple platforms, including Windows, Mac, Android, and smart TVs.

The newest Legion C700 teaser (as spotted by Notebookcheck) follows an earlier one that showed the handheld in white. We'll have to wait and see if Lenovo offers a black variant, as well as the full hardware makeup and pricing.
Tags:  Lenovo, Gaming, Handheld, legion c700
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy Policy

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy Policy - Copyright Notice - Terms Of Use