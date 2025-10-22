CATEGORIES
Lenovo Legion 5 OLED Gaming Laptop With RTX 5060 Is $530 Off With This Trick

by Paul LillyWednesday, October 22, 2025, 10:09 AM EDT
Closeup render of Lenovo's Legion 5 gaming laptop on a black and gray gradient background.
Lenovo is currently serving up the least expensive gaming laptop to sport a mid-range GeForce RTX 5060 GPU, though to get the low price, you need to input a couple of stackable coupon codes. Once you do, the retail cost drops by a staggering $530 versus MSRP, making this the most affordable laptop option with the aforementioned GPU. It's also rocking Ryzen firepower.

So how do you get this deal? Head over to the Lenovo Legion 5 Gen 10 AMD product page and add the system to your cart. The system carries an estimated value of $1,534.99, which seems a little ambitious to us, though Lenovo's web price is listed at $1,099.99 (28% off). That is just the starting point, though.

After you've added the laptop to your cart, head to checkout and enter coupon codes EXTRAFIVE and BUYMORELENOVO, which knock $55 and $40 off, respectively, bringing the tally down to a low $1,004.99. That's an additional savings of $95 for a total of $530 off the MSRP.

Sure, Lenovo's estimated value is partially nonsense. But again, you'd be hard pressed to find a cheaper gaming laptop with the same GPU.  Even with sale prices in play, the cheapest options on Best Buy start at $1,199.99, so you're looking at almost $200 more ($195 to be precise).

A closed Lenovo Legion 5 Gen 10 AMD laptop on a desk.

In addition to the GeForce RTX 5060, the Legion 5 Gen 10 AMD as configured sports an AMD Ryzen 7 260 Hawk Point processor (8C/16T, up to 5.1GHz, 16MB of L3 cache) based on Zen 4, 16GB of DDR5-5600 memory, and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 solid state drive (SSD).

The display is also noteworthy, as it's a 15.6-inch OLED panel with a 2560x1600 resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, 500 nits brightness, and DisplayHDR 600 TrueBlack certification. That's right, you're also getting an OLED screen with this deal.

Other features include Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 wireless connectivity, a pair of 2W Harman speakers, a 5MP webcam with an e-shutter, 1x USB-C 10Gbps with Power Delivery 3.0 and DisplayPort 2.1, 1x USB-C 40Gbps (USB4) with DisplayPort 1.4, 3x USB-A 5Gbps, a 3.5mm headphone/mic combo jack, a LAN port, and an HDMI 2.1 output.

Overall, this is a slick system for the money. If you're not feeling it, though, here are some gaming laptop deals...

Renders of Acer's Predator Helios 18 AI gaming laptop.
