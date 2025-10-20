Lenovo Lecoo Air 16 With 120Hz OLED Weighs A Mere 1Kg In Challenge To MacBook Air





Lenovo has quietly introduced a new 16-inch laptop that it claims is the world's first of its kind to weigh under a single kilogram (or right around 2.2 pounds). To Lenovo's boast, the laptop is not in an unprecedented weight class as far as notebooks go, though as it applies to the 16-inch form factor, there are not a lot of options that dip below 1kg.





As far as we know, the only other 16-inch laptop to weigh less than a kilogram is Acer's Swift Air 16 , which is not available -- it's due out next month starting at 999 Euros (around $1,164 in U.S. currency) The Lecoo Air 16, meanwhile, is listed for sale at JD.com for a rather affordable 4,999 Chinese Yuan. That works out to around $700 in U.S. currency.





Not bad considering the Lecoo Air packs an OLED display with a 2560x1600 resolution and reasonably fast 120Hz refresh rate. So why is it so affordable? The trade off for the friendly price tag primarily comes from Lenovo tapping Intel's last-generation Meteor Lake architecture instead of Lunar Lake

World's 1st 1kg 16-inch laptop launched



Lenovo Lecoo Air 16

🟢Ultra 5 125H + 32G + 1T=4999 CNY

🟢16-inch 2560*1600 120Hz

🟢60Wh pic.twitter.com/l5pCX29Ocl — 孤城Hardware (@realVictor_M) October 20, 2025

Specifically, the listing indicates it comes equipped with a Core Ultra 5 125H. That's a 14-core/-18-thread chip with four performance cores running at 1.2GHz to 4.5GHz, eight efficient cores running at 700MHz to 3.6GHz, and two low-power efficient cores running at 700MHz to 2.5GHz. It also features 18MB of L3 cache, Arc graphics clocked at up to 2.2GHz, and on onboard NPU capable of up to 11 TOPS (and 34 TOPS for the chip as a whole).





In contrast, Acer's Swift Air 16 is built around AMD's Ryzen AI 300 series processors with onboard Radeon graphics. We'll have to wait and see how pricing shakes out for the final configs, but CPU options start with the Ryzen AI 5 330, so that's likely the chip that applies to the 999 Euros starting price.



