Acer Swift Air 16 Copilot+ With Ryzen AI 300 Weighs Less Than A 13" MacBook Air





Talk about attention-grabbing: over at IFA 2025 , Acer has revealed the Swift Air 16, an ultrabook that weighs less than a standard 13-inch MacBook Air, despite its more expansive 16-inch screen. Still, there are some compromises that future shoppers may want to be aware of.





No doubt, the most striking feature of the Swift Air 16 is its weight, owing much to the crazy light magnesium-aluminum alloy chassis. The base model plus its standard IPS display, weighs in at just over two pounds (precisely 2.18 pounds if you're curious). Even the higher-end AMOLED model only bumps the weight up slightly to 2.4 pounds, making it lighter than the 13-inch M4 MacBook Air (2.7 pounds). Early hands-on impressions have noted that the laptop has a surprising level of rigidity, despite its skinny build.









Under the hood, the Swift Air 16 is powered by AMD’s Ryzen AI 300 Series processors , with configurations available up to the Ryzen AI 7 350. Acer says that the chipset makes the laptop ideal for "video conferencing, streaming, editing, and creative workflows," so we expect the laptop would work best for daily productivity work, but not outright performance like said M4 MacBook Air.





Another thing to bear in is that the laptop claims to deliver up to 13 hours of video playback time. In of itself, that a respectable number, but falls behind the company's own Snapdragon X-powered Swift 14 AI with 26 hours of playback.