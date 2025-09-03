CATEGORIES
Acer Swift Air 16 Copilot+ With Ryzen AI 300 Weighs Less Than A 13" MacBook Air

by Aaron LeongWednesday, September 03, 2025, 11:30 AM EDT
hero acer swift lady
Talk about attention-grabbing: over at IFA 2025, Acer has revealed the Swift Air 16, an ultrabook that weighs less than a standard 13-inch MacBook Air, despite its more expansive 16-inch screen. Still, there are some compromises that future shoppers may want to be aware of.

No doubt, the most striking feature of the Swift Air 16 is its weight, owing much to the crazy light magnesium-aluminum alloy chassis. The base model plus its standard IPS display, weighs in at just over two pounds (precisely 2.18 pounds if you're curious). Even the higher-end AMOLED model only bumps the weight up slightly to 2.4 pounds, making it lighter than the 13-inch M4 MacBook Air (2.7 pounds). Early hands-on impressions have noted that the laptop has a surprising level of rigidity, despite its skinny build.

acer swift prod

Under the hood, the Swift Air 16 is powered by AMD’s Ryzen AI 300 Series processors, with configurations available up to the Ryzen AI 7 350. Acer says that the chipset makes the laptop ideal for "video conferencing, streaming, editing, and creative workflows," so we expect the laptop would work best for daily productivity work, but not outright performance like said M4 MacBook Air.

Another thing to bear in is that the laptop claims to deliver up to 13 hours of video playback time. In of itself, that a respectable number, but falls behind the company's own Snapdragon X-powered Swift 14 AI with 26 hours of playback.

Nonetheless, the 16-inch display IS a major selling point. We say ignore the base WUXGA IPS panel and opt for the AMOLED instead. This upgrade provides 2880x1800 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 400 nits peak brightness, plus DCI-P3 color gamut support.

Thankfully, connectivity is also pretty strong for its form factor. The Swift Air 16 includes a pair of USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, and an HDMI port. There's a webcam with a privacy shutter and a dual speaker and microphone setup to round out its features.

Acer will sell the Swift Air 16 in Europe starting at €999 (approximately $1,160), which is on par with similar Ultra Core 7-configured Swift 16 laptops currently on sale. So far, U.S. pricing and availability have yet to be announced, though.
Tags:  Acer, laptop, ifa2025, swift air 16
