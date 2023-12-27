ASUS GeForce RTX 4070 Super Breaks Cover At Retail Revealing VRAM Specs





By now it feels fairly certain that NVIDIA is planning to refresh its GeForce RTX 40 series lineup with a handful of Super models . There are just too many leaks to ignore what is in all likelihood an inevitable launch at or around the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) next month. If you're still not convinced, however, a retail leak of the ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 4070 Super OC Edition should seal the deal.





What appear to be official press renders popped up on X/Twitter by @momomo_us, a fervent and reliable tipster. Assuming the renders are legitimate (read: not Photoshop jobs), they confirm that the as-yet unannounced GeForce RTX 4070 Super will feature 12GB of GDDR6X memory. That's the same memory configuration as found on the regular GeForce RTX 4070, so any performance gains will have to come from more CUDA cores and potentially faster memory and clock speeds.















According to @momomo_us , ASUS will also launch a TUF variation of the GeForce RTX 4070 Super. It's not yet clear if ASUS will also offer ROG Strix variants, though we imagine it will.





In terms of pricing between the three sub-models, ROG Strix tends to be the most expensive to account for the most bells and whistles, followed by TUF Gaming models that are a little bit cheaper but usually still retain triple-fan cooling solutions and factory overclocks, and finally Dual models that stick to the "essentials in an accessible package" and, as the name suggests, dual-fan coolers.











Speaking of pricing, Belgium retailer and IT provider Dustin.be prematurely went live with a listing for the TUF version of the GeForce RTX 4070 Super (TUF-RTX4070S-O12G-GAMING). The listing has since been removed but is still partially visible if taking an archived trip in the Wayback Machine





Somewhat comically, the listing quotes the price at 5,929 Euros (excluding VAT), which is equivalent $6,583 in US currency. That's obviously just a placeholder and not the correct price, otherwise ASUS and its retail partners won't sell very many of these.





While a full and proper reveal is still a week or so away, previous chatter suggests the GeForce RTX 4070 Super will feature an AD104-350 GPU wielding 7,168 CUDA cores, which would sandwich it between the regular GeForce RTX 4070 ($599 MSRP) with 5,888 CUDA cores, and the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti ($799 MSRP) with 7,680 CUDA cores. Both the RTX 4070 Ti and RTX 4070 also have a 192-bit memory bus.





NVIDIA is also expected to unveil GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super and GeForce RTX 4080 Super models at CES. Stay tuned as we'll be covering whatever manifests (along with every other juicy reveal at the event).

