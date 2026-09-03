Lenovo's New IdeaPad Vibe & IdeaCentre AIO Bring Fresh Style To AI PCs

Lenovo IdeaPad Vibe colorways - Image: Lenovo

Lenovo is leaning heavily into self-expression for its IFA 2026 consumer lineup. Instead of the usual gray and silver colorways that PC makers have traditionally produced, Lenovo partnered with the Pantone Color Institute to offer its new IdeaPad Vibe laptops and IdeaCentre AIO i desktops with a more colorful and vibrant palette to choose from, some of which include distinct hues like Spicy Gold, Zen Green, and Radiant Coral.

IdeaPad Vibe: High-Efficiency Silicon Meets Custom Style

Offered in both 14-inch and 15-inch form factors, the IdeaPad Vibe is designed to balance everyday portability with a bit of visual flair (presumably to counter Apple's popular MacBook Neo ), starting at $699.99. Here are the Pantone-curated color options, along with Lenovo's description of each one:

Dreamy Violet - a muted violet shade layered with inviting depth that inspires serenity, bringing a sense of comfort wherever it goes.

- a muted violet shade layered with inviting depth that inspires serenity, bringing a sense of comfort wherever it goes. Spicy Gold – a rich golden yellow that blends warmth and energy, creating a confident, welcoming feeling.

– a rich golden yellow that blends warmth and energy, creating a confident, welcoming feeling. Zen Green - a nature inspired green hue that evokes a sense of balance, harmony, and encourages a slower pace.

- a nature inspired green hue that evokes a sense of balance, harmony, and encourages a slower pace. Chill Blue - an icy blue with a crisp modern vibe that stimulates refreshing clarity and an effortless fresh start energy.

- an icy blue with a crisp modern vibe that stimulates refreshing clarity and an effortless fresh start energy. Radiant Coral – warm and uplifting with an optimistic orange boost that brings friendliness and positivity wherever it goes.

– warm and uplifting with an optimistic orange boost that brings friendliness and positivity wherever it goes. Moody Blue - expressing credibility and confidence, a deep blue hue conveying refined elegance.

- expressing credibility and confidence, a deep blue hue conveying refined elegance. Lowkey Grey – a timeless grey projecting strength, stability, and understated sophistication.

If Lenovo and Crayola ever hooked up and started a family, we imagine this is what they would name their kids. And no, we're not hating in the slightest—Windows PCs need more variation, both in the color options and product names.





Lenovo IdeaPad Vibe laptops - Image: Lenovo



Beyond seven Pantone-curated color options, Lenovo is also offering swappable keycaps so users can customize their keyboard accenting on the fly. And underneath the hood, buyers can choose between Qualcomm's Snapdragon X platform with up to 24GB of dual-channel memory and a 50Whr battery, or AMD's Ryzen AI 400 series with up to 32GB of user-upgradeable memory and up to a 65Whr battery.





Both builds offer premium 14-inch and 15-inch display options. Those who opt for the 14-inch form factor can select up to a WUXGA OLED panel, while the 15-inch form factor goes up to a 2.1K OLED, both with 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space. The 15-inch models can also be configured with touch support.





Other features include up to 1TB of SSD storage, 5MP IR webcams with physical privacy shutters, Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 wireless connectivity, and 2x USB 3.2 Type-A ports (5Gbps), 2x USB 3.2 Type-C ports (5Gbps, DisplayPort 1.2, Power Delivery 3.0), a 3.5mm combo audio jack, and a microSD card slot.





"Today’s laptops do more than support productivity. They’re also an extension of personal style. Lenovo’s new IdeaPad Vibe series gives everyday consumers, including students and families the opportunity to showcase their personality through bold colors, thoughtful design, and intelligent experiences that don’t compromise performance," Lenovo says.





The IdeaPad Vibe will debut first with AMD hardware starting in October for $699.99 and up, followed by Qualcomm configurations in November starting at the same price. Lenovo says Intel-based setups will follow, but did not say when.

IdeaCentre AIO i: Slimmer Hardware, Adaptive Lighting

Lenovo IdeaCentre AIO i PCs - Image: Lenovo



For desktop warriors, Lenovo's new IdeaCentre AIO i aims to replace the bulky rear housing traditionally found on all-in-ones, with a sleeker, "middle-box-free" design. Powered by Intel Core Series 3 Wildcat Lake processors capable of up to 40 platform TOPS, up to 32GB of LPDDR5X memory, and dual SSD slots, the new AIO i desktops arrive in 23.8-inch and 27-inch sizes, both with Full HD 1080p and 120Hz panel options.





The new AIO i desktops also introduce Adaptive Lighting driven by Lenovo’s AI Turbo Engine, which dynamically adjusts ambient light effects during boot-up, everyday use, or in sync with music playback. The setup is rounded out by an ergonomic height-adjustable stand, Harman-tuned speakers, an optional 15W wireless charging base, and color-matched Pantone wireless peripherals.





Lenovo says the IdeaCentre AIO i will be available in November starting at $939.99 for the 24-inch model and $1,149.99 for the 27-inch variant.