Lenovo GeForce RTX 4090 Poses For More Pics Alongside A Legion Gaming Laptop





Lenovo’s GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card has again appeared in photos shared on the Internet. The latest exposé shows this hulking GPU resting on a bench top, triple fans up. It is great to get another shot of this big and bulky add-in-card, but the best thing about the new image is we get a size reference, indicating that the Lenovo GeForce RTX 4090 for Legion desktop gaming PCs is about 350mm (13.7-inches) or more in length.





In the top image, you can see a pair of the powerful new purported NVIDIA Ada Lovelace (RTX 40 series) graphics cards sat next to a Legion branded gaming laptop. The laptop, identified as a Lenovo Legion Y9000K gaming laptop, is known to measure 350-360mm in width, and the GPUs more or less match that dimension with their length.







An estimated GPU length of 350mm+ is going to require a very roomy chassis to fit, and more to fit comfortably. Typical current generation triple fan GPUs measure up to about 320mm. This is usually enough for a hefty cooling solution with a trio of 100mm fans. Thus, any case which has allusions of being at all compact probably won’t be a great choice for accommodating a graphics card like this Lenovo design. In the previous pictures, the GPU looked like it was only just managing to squeeze into a custom Lenovo case (see below).













Other than the absolute size of it, Lenovo’s design for its GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card is pleasingly minimal but eerily similar to AMD’s Radeon VII design from the fans side. However, the Radeon with triple fans and dual slot thermal design was just 280mm long to cool its 300W TBP.





Before we go, it is worthwhile regurgitating the purported specs of the GeForce RTX 4090 again. The latest leaks and rumors point to a GPU with 75 billion transistors , 16,384 CUDA cores, and 24GB of 21Gbps GDDR6X. Moreover, it is expected to be hugely powerful in terms of graphical performance and the way it casually pulls 450W when asked to perform.



