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Lenovo G02 Retro Handheld Is Apparently Real (Updated)

by Alan VelascoThursday, May 21, 2026, 04:22 PM EDT
lenovo g02 real product hero
Update 05/25/26: We received the following statement from Lenovo after publishing, “Lenovo does not authorize the sale of this device outside of China, including third party platforms such as AliExpress or other reseller sites. Any such sales are not conducted or sanctioned by Lenovo or its authorized licensees. Devices officially distributed by Lenovo or its authorized licensees in the China market do not include memory cards or preloaded games. Any software or content found on devices sold outside of authorized channels may have been added by third parties without Lenovo’s knowledge or approval. Any content installed by the user—and any issues that may arise—are the sole responsibility of the user of the device, as explicitly stated in its instruction manual. Lenovo does not condone or authorize the installation or distribution of any unauthorized or infringing content on its devices. Lenovo is currently reviewing reports regarding the sale of devices with preloaded software by third party vendors and will take appropriate action as necessary.”

Our original article continues below, unaltered...
Handheld devices designed for retro gaming have become increasingly more popular as full-fledged handheld systems like Valve’s Steam Deck and the ASUS Xbox ROG Ally X have gotten more expensive. The space is mostly dominated by lesser-known brands, which is why seeing a Lenovo branded device pop up on Ali Express has raised some eyebrows, including from the aficionados at Retro Dodo.

The $71 Lenovo G02 comes equipped with a quad-core Rockchip RK3326 clocked at 1.5Ghz, 1GB of RAM, a 4.5-inch IPS display with a resolution of 1024x768 and a 4000 mAh battery. Its design is heavily inspired by Nintendo’s Gameboy handheld, although it does add a Joystick and a set of shoulder buttons at the back.

The device runs Linux which is outfitted with an “emulator matrix” to deliver a “deeply optimized open-source system” that’s capable of emulating over 30 classic consoles and home computers including the original PlayStation, Gameboy Advanced and Nintendo 64. Like many other retro handhelds, it also comes pre-loaded with thousands of game ROMs, including some Nintendo made fare.

lenovo g02 real product body

Retro Dodo contacted Lenovo to determine if the G02 is a legit product or just a company illicitly using the Lenovo brand to sell their wares. The company responded, stating that it’s “produced through a regional brand licensing agreement meant for the China market only and is not part of Lenovo’s official global product portfolio. As such, products developed through these agreements may differ from Lenovo products sold through authorized channels.”

While it was made only for the Chinese market, one of its other selling points is that includes support for 34 languages that mostly aren’t spoken in the target market. These include English, Spanish, German, Italian, Korean and Japanese. This may ruffle Nintendo's feathers, who is well known for being litigious with anyone that misuses any of its IP.

Also, a word of caution for those who might be interested in picking this up, as Retro Dodo describes it as an “incredibly low quality product that damages Lenovo's brand.”
Tags:  Lenovo, Handheld, retro-gaming
Alan Velasco

Alan Velasco

When Alan isn’t watching his favorite streamers on Twitch he’s writing about tech, gaming and cybersecurity.
 
Opinions and content posted by HotHardware contributors are their own.
 
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