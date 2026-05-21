Lenovo G02 Retro Handheld Is Apparently Real (Updated)

Update 05/25/26: We received the following statement from Lenovo after publishing, “Lenovo does not authorize the sale of this device outside of China, including third party platforms such as AliExpress or other reseller sites. Any such sales are not conducted or sanctioned by Lenovo or its authorized licensees. Devices officially distributed by Lenovo or its authorized licensees in the China market do not include memory cards or preloaded games. Any software or content found on devices sold outside of authorized channels may have been added by third parties without Lenovo’s knowledge or approval. Any content installed by the user—and any issues that may arise—are the sole responsibility of the user of the device, as explicitly stated in its instruction manual. Lenovo does not condone or authorize the installation or distribution of any unauthorized or infringing content on its devices. Lenovo is currently reviewing reports regarding the sale of devices with preloaded software by third party vendors and will take appropriate action as necessary.”



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