Lenovo G02 Retro Handheld Is Apparently Real (Updated)
The $71 Lenovo G02 comes equipped with a quad-core Rockchip RK3326 clocked at 1.5Ghz, 1GB of RAM, a 4.5-inch IPS display with a resolution of 1024x768 and a 4000 mAh battery. Its design is heavily inspired by Nintendo’s Gameboy handheld, although it does add a Joystick and a set of shoulder buttons at the back.
The device runs Linux which is outfitted with an “emulator matrix” to deliver a “deeply optimized open-source system” that’s capable of emulating over 30 classic consoles and home computers including the original PlayStation, Gameboy Advanced and Nintendo 64. Like many other retro handhelds, it also comes pre-loaded with thousands of game ROMs, including some Nintendo made fare.
Retro Dodo contacted Lenovo to determine if the G02 is a legit product or just a company illicitly using the Lenovo brand to sell their wares. The company responded, stating that it’s “produced through a regional brand licensing agreement meant for the China market only and is not part of Lenovo’s official global product portfolio. As such, products developed through these agreements may differ from Lenovo products sold through authorized channels.”
While it was made only for the Chinese market, one of its other selling points is that includes support for 34 languages that mostly aren’t spoken in the target market. These include English, Spanish, German, Italian, Korean and Japanese. This may ruffle Nintendo's feathers, who is well known for being litigious with anyone that misuses any of its IP.
Also, a word of caution for those who might be interested in picking this up, as Retro Dodo describes it as an “incredibly low quality product that damages Lenovo's brand.”