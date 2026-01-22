CATEGORIES
Ayaneo Pocket S Mini Brings Authentic 4:3 Display And CNC Metal To Retro Gamers

by Paul LillyThursday, January 22, 2026, 10:23 AM EDT
Front and back shots of Ayaneo's Pocket S Mini handheld.
Ayaneo is sharing a few more details about its Pocket S Mini gaming handheld that it unveiled in September of last year. We now know that it will feature a premium full CNC metal frame instead of a plastic housing, and a display with a "graduation-level" 4:3 aspect ratio that is reminiscent of gaming on old school CRT televisions. We also know what chip is powering the experience.

Revealed in a press release and in a post on X, Ayaneo confirmed the Pocket S Mini is harnesses Qualcomm's Snapdragon G series platform, and specifically the flagship Snapdragon G3x Gen 2 with an 8-core Kryo CPU and Adreno A32 GPU. According to Qualcomm, the Gen 2 variant offers around a 30% uplift in CPU performance and twice the GPU performance of the Gen 1 chip.

Ayaneo Pocket S Mini banner.

Ayaneo is still keeping plenty of details close to the vest despite calling this the official debut of the Pocket S Mini. For example, there's no mention of the display size or resolution. Ayaneo is also mum on how much system memory and storage are at play.

In lieu of those specs, Ayaneo revealed that its retro gaming handheld features RGB hall-effect joysticks, hall-effect triggers, and crystal texture buttons.

"The control experience is equally uncompromising. The Pocket S Mini is equipped with RGB hall joysticks and hall linear triggers — a golden combination that offers precise and responsive gameplay. Crystal-textured buttons with artistic flair deliver elegant design aesthetics, full visual appeal, clear feedback, and a joyful, fluid gaming experience," Ayaneo says.

Ayaneo Pocket S Mini handheld in the Retro Power colorway.

Ayaneo also confirmed a trio of color options: Ice White with a shimmering silver-white body, Obsidian Black, and Retro Power, which is described as "retro tones as a tribute to the golden era cherished by nostalgic gamers."

There's still no update on pricing or an actual release date for the Pocket S Mini. While you wait, however, you can check out a hands-on demo that Ayaneo recently posted to YouTube.
