Thursday, July 16, 2020

Lenovo Brings AMD Ryzen 4000 And Turing Brawn To IdeaPad, Legion Gaming Laptops

lenovo ideapad gaming 3 2
Lenovo is no stranger to using AMD processors in its PCs; after all, the company just launched bodacious ThinkStation P620 workstations powered by AMD's new Ryzen Threadripper Pro processors. But Lenovo is also extending that partnership with AMD to a few new gaming laptops which have adapted AMD's latest 7nm Ryzen 4000 mobile APUs.

Starting things off, we have the new IdeaPad Gaming 3, which is an entry-level laptop sporting a 15.6-inch Full HD display that can be had with an optional 120Hz refresh rate panel. Motivation for the laptop comes from up to a Ryzen 7 4800H processor, which can be paired with 32GB of DDR4-3200 memory and up to a 1TB SSD. 

lenovo ideapad gaming 3
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3

When it comes to graphics performance, the IdeaPad Gaming 3 can be optioned up with an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti GPU. Other features include [blue] keyboard backlighting, 1.5mm key travel, and up to 7 hours of battery life. And once your battery is completely drained, you can fill backup using Lenovo's Rapid Charge technology.

Lenovo says that the IdeaPad Gaming 3 is shipping this month priced from $659.99.

Moving on, we have the Legion 5 gaming laptops, which are available in both 15.6-inch and 17.3-inch display sizes. Both have a Full HD resolution, which can be equipped with up to a 144Hz refresh rate panel option. Dolby Vision is supported on the display, and they come backed with up to a GeForce RTX 2060 GPU to handle your gaming needs.

lenovo legion 5 17
Lenovo Legion 5 (17-inch)

Other features include up to 16GB DDR4-3200 memory, up to a 1TB PCIe SSD and a Legion TrueStrike keyboard with 100 percent anti-ghosting. Lenovo is also quoting up to 7.5 hours of battery life with the 17.3-inch model, and Rapid Charge Pro is supported.

The 15.6-inch Legion 5 gaming laptop is available now with a GeForce GTX 1650 Ti processor priced from $759.99. 15.6-inch and 17.3-inch Legion 5 configurations with a Ryzen 7 4800H and GeForce RTX 2060 will be available in August and September priced from $1,019.99 and $1,089.99 respectively.


